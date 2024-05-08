 Gallery: Yokohama debuts new Geolandar A/T4 tire in Horseshoe Bay, TX


Tires

Gallery: Yokohama debuts new Geolandar A/T4 tire in Horseshoe Bay, TX

Tire Review Editor David Sickels put the new A/T tire through its paces through mud, gravel, giant rocks, deep water and more.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
Yokohama-AT4-Closeup

Yokohama Tire debuted its first look at its all-new Geolandar A/T4 G018 tire during an off-road ride-and-drive event for dealers and distributors May 7 in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Engineered for trucks, SUVs and CUVs, the A/T4 goes on sale in the U.S. July 1 and will eventually be available in over 100 sizes ranging from 15- to 22-in. wheel diameters. During the launch event, the company spec’d the new tires to Sasquatch-edition Ford Broncos on an all-day course featuring mud, gravel, giant rocks, deep water and more.

The A/T4, which replaces the Geolandar A/T G015, is severe snow service-rated, features a dual-sidewall design that allows consumers to choose the appearance they like the best and carries a 55,000- to 65,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

Yokohama-AT4-Selfie
Tire Review Editor David Sickels hits the trail.

“The A/T4 is a go-anywhere tire,” said Drew Dayton, Yokohama Tire’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires. “We’ve improved this tire in every category. Even on noise – it’s a more aggressive tire but you aren’t going to notice any more noise. It’s been designed and developed by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, which makes it capable enough for off-road adventurers and everyday drivers alike. You’ll be impressed on what this all-terrain tire can do in conditions that normally require a mud-terrain.

“The A/T4 will have an extensive size range in both Euro-metric and LT-metric sizes and is ready to roll on any surface, in any weather condition, thanks to its outstanding off-road resilience and dependable all-weather traction,” Dayton added, “The A/T4 is truly the perfect balance of on-road comfort and off-road reliability.”

Dayton said that the A/T4 provides off-road durability thanks to Yokohama’s Geo-Shield technology, which delivers extra strength for on- and off-road use by providing multiple sidewall plies, a full nylon cap and a high turn-up carcass. Plus, he said, the A/T4 features Yokohama’s Enduro-Compound, a proprietary triple polymer to combat cutting and chipping, and resist wear for longer mileage.

Yokohama-AT4-Close
Stone ejectors helped keep the A/T4 tire tread clean during the entirety of the course.

He said other features of the A/T4 include:

  • Reliable all-weather performance achieved by a tread pattern that features zig-zag grooves and triple 3D sipes for performance in dry and wet conditions. The tire is also marked with the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol for winter traction.
  • On-road comfort comes from the single-pitch shoulder blocks which reduce noise on-road while enhancing traction off-road.
  • Optimized on/off-road traction ride attained by aggressive center blocks that provide off-road traction on any trail surface. Additionally, the enhanced profile firmly grounds tread blocks for confident on-road handling and improved off-traction, Dayton said.

The tire is being manufactured in the Philippines, Japan and Thailand, and a handful of sizes will be manufactured with white lettering on the sidewall.

Check out some of the photos we captured from the event:

Yokohama-AT4-Epic
Yokohama-AT4-Mirror
Yokohama-AT4-Hill
Yokohama-AT4-White
Yokohama-AT4-Muddy
Yokohama-AT4-Wheel
Yokohama-AT4-Line
Yokohama-AT4-Clouds
Yokohama-AT4-Bridge
Yokohama-AT4-David
Yokohama-AT4-Tread
Yokohama-AT4-Broncos

Tires

Yokohama Rubber’s Advan Sport V107 tires to be OE on new Mercedes

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé is being fitted with 265/40ZR19 (102Y) front tires and 295/35ZR19 (104Y) rear tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Advan-Sport-V107-Yokohama

Yokohama Rubber said it will supply its Advan Sport V107 tires as original equipment (OE) for the new Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé. The Coupé is being fitted with 265/40ZR19 (102Y) front tires and 295/35ZR19 (104Y) rear tires.

The Advan Sport V107 being fitted on the new CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé was jointly developed with Mercedes-AMG. Yokohama said the tread pattern is designed to deliver a quiet ride, and the tire’s groove area and a compound have been adjusted for performance in dry and wet road conditions. Additionally, the optimized casing rigidity contributes to steering stability that is essential for high-power premium cars while also improving fuel efficiency, the manufacturer said. The tire accordingly features the Mercedes-AMG’s “MO1” mark of approval on the sidewall.

Read Full Article

