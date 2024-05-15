Gallery: Turbo Wholesale Tire open house

Turbo Wholesale Tires recently held its annual open house event, where it introduced the new Lexani Volt-EC EV tire. However, as any of the hundreds of people in attendance will tell you, the event included much more than a tire launch. After registration, guests entered Turbo’s new tire-filled warehouse, with half the space set aside for the tire companies and dealers, food and drinks, games and stage with a nearby pile of 89 prizes worth over $25,000.
Regardless of where guests stood, they partook in a constant game of dodgeball, whether they were aware or not. A barrage of T-shirts and mini, squishy baseballs and basketballs branded with company logos were thrown from end to end by staff and patrons alike, rules left behind in exchange for fun. It was all part of the family-run mentality presented by Turbo Wholesale Tires CEO Phillip Kane, who was equally excited to get involved in the “game” to make sure no one took the evening too seriously.
NexaMotion Group is opening a new C&M Auto Parts location in Edison, NJ. NMG says that the C&M Auto Parts location will offer a complete range of general repair products, catering comprehensively to the diverse needs of the local market. Additionally, by establishing a collaborative location with Transtar, NMG said it will provide an all-encompassing product offering of transmission and general repair parts.