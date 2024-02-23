Gallery: 2024 Off-the-Road Tire conference

The 2024 Off-the-Road Tire Conference, hosted by the Tire Industry Association (TIA), celebrated its 69th year at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, NV. The conference hosted speakers from the OTR tire industry and covered training topics, discussed sustainability initiatives, OTR service safety, economic outlooks and other trends.
The event also included a trade show displaying manufacturers and suppliers who showcased their latest products and networked with peers. A golf tournament, bowling tournament and hike at the Red Rock National Park added to the networking opportunities during the second day of the event.
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
If there’s a word to describe what is happening at Hankook Tire North America, it’s “momentum.” The company’s consumer fanbase is growing for its Kinergy and Dynapro lines; Hankook is introducing several new products for both PLT and TBR segments this year; the company is giving its Tennessee factory a major, $1.6 billion upgrade; and both Hankook’s dealer network and OE fitments are experiencing healthy growth.