 Gaither Showcases New Automotive Tools at SEMA 2023

Gaither to debut jump starter, off-road kit, jack, and more at SEMA show 2023.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Gaither Tool is introducing new products at the upcoming SEMA Show 2023. The Gaither team said it will be demonstrating and answering any questions about these new tools the entire show at booth #43181 in the Lower South Hall.

The new Gaither products to be featured at this year’s SEMA Show include:

  • Jack the Mech: Gaither said Jack the Mech is a jump starter, air compressor, power bank, and LED light all rolled into one portable unit.
  • Off-Road Kit: Gaither said its off-road kit includes essential tools and accessories tailored for off-road adventures, ensuring safety and convenience in any terrain. Included with the kit is a Gaither off-road backpack, a Jack the Mech tool, 3/4” X 20’ Renegade kinetic rope, Gaither swiss force multi-tool, Gaither work gloves, and a Gaither tire repair kit.
  • Moore Safe Low-Profile Jack: Gaither’s newest version of the Moore Safe 20 ton bottle jack, the Moore Safe Low-Profile bottle jack, comes equipped with the same two interchangeable heads and lifting power as its predecessor, the company said.
  • TRAC Roller Plate: The addition of the TRAC Roller Plate allows the user to move the wheel assembly horizontally to find the stud holes without lifting the heavy wheel and inflated tire.
  • Fast Lock Jack Block: The Fast Lock Jack Block sets out to make lifting vehicles much safer, Gaither said. This tool is designed to turn the user’s jack into a jack stand itself.
  • GT Force Wheel Weight Tool: The GT Force tool looks like a baton, with one hooked ‘removal’ end, and the other notched ‘applicator’ end equipped with a magnet.

