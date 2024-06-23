 Fountain Tire names owner Darrin Zubiak this year's MVP

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Fountain Tire honored Canada’s tire industry leaders this March at the company’s annual Owners’ Convention in Lake Louise. The top accolade, Most Valuable Player, was awarded to Darrin Zubiak, local owner of the Fountain Tire Vermilion, Alberta store.

Zubiak was recognized for steadily growing his business over the past thirteen years. He is a multi-year Benchmark Award winner, surpassing financial targets each year while maintaining high safety and customer feedback ratings, Fountain Tire said.

“Darrin is an industry leader through-and-through,” Jason Herle, CEO at Fountain Tire said. “He has embodied our company’s partnership philosophy every step of his career. From day one, he’s pitched in to ensure the success of those around him—whether that’s going the extra mile for a customer, working on the tools alongside his associates or supporting the local community.”

Zubiak began his career at Fountain Tire in 1999. He worked his way up the ranks from service truck driver to shop foreman, inside sales then assistant manager, gaining a broad range of experience in farm service, roadside assistance, oilfield service and retail. He joined the Vermilion location as manager in 2008 and purchased a 50% ownership stake in the store two years later.

Awarded annually since 2004, the Most Valuable Player is selected from owners across Fountain Tire’s network of 167 locations, the company said. Nominees are graded on several business success markers, including leadership, community involvement, customer relationships and safety.

Also recognized at the Owners’ Convention were: Robert Johnson of London (Stoneybrook), Rookie of the Year; Jordan Fraser of Calgary (Crowfoot), Most Improved Retail; and Matthew Fedechko of Cold Lake, Alberta, as Most Improved Mixed.

