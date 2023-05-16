 Fountain Tire Named to Canada’s Best Managed Companies List

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Fountain Tire Named to Canada’s Best Managed Companies List

Fountain Tire says it was recognized for its people-first approach and innovative business model.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Fountain-tire-canadas-best

The winners of the 2023 Canada’s Best Managed Companies awards program were recently announced, and Fountain Tire was named to the list.

Related Articles

Fountain Tire was selected for the award for its “people-first approach, including customer relations, supportive corporate culture and innovative business model, wherein local leaders split ownership of their store 50/50 with the company,” the company says.

According to the company, corporate enhancements that contributed to this year’s win include investment in digital technologies to improve productivity and customer interaction; enhanced supply chain and distribution networks to better serve customers; and, an increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

In addition to being named among Canada’s Best Managed Companies each year since the program’s inception, Fountain Tire says it maintains Platinum Club Member status in recognition of seven or more consecutive years of Best Managed status.

You May Also Like

Pirelli-partnership-goodwood-
CEAT-safety-inspection
Team-Yokohama-Mexico
News

Bridgestone Awards Top Students at Maplewood High School

Bridgestone honored top students preparing for careers in the automotive service industry and offered one a part-time position at an area Firestone Complete Auto Care store.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-awards

Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone) announced a three-year extension of its relationship with the Maplewood High School Automotive Training Center while honoring this year’s top students during a ceremony at Bridgestone Tower.

The program’s top student was offered a part-time position at a local Firestone Complete Auto Care store and received a professional technician toolkit. Seven other students demonstrating a commitment to careers in the automotive service industry also received awards. Following the ceremony, students and their families were invited to engage with Bridgestone teammates during a career fair and mentorship breakout groups.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Recognized by Children’s of Alabama

The company donated $1 for every oil change completed at Alabama locations throughout the month of April.

By Christian Hinton
Express-Oil-donations
Yokohama Tire and Electrify Expo Partner on EV Section

Yokohama is the presenting sponsor of ‘Electrify Showoff Driven by Yokohama.’

By Christian Hinton
electrify-showoff
Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

The semi-annual specification update includes new and existing models.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-WinAlign
Four North Dakota-Based Tires Plus Stores Rebrand to Trusted Tire

Four Tires Plus locations in North Dakota owned by Jarid Lundeen have rebranded to Trusted Tire & Auto.

By Christian Hinton
Trusted Tire Auto

Other Posts

Continental Upgrades Test Track Infrastructure for EVs

Continental expanded its EV charging infrastructure at the Uvalde, TX test site to accommodate a growing number of EV tire tests.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-EV-Infrastructure
Epicor Donates $100K to Northwood University

Northwood University received funding from Epicor to establish a new automotive lab for training.

By Christian Hinton
Epicor-Sloan
Bartec Releases New Software for TPMS Battery Condition Tester

With the latest software, Bartec said a technician can test the condition of the TPMS sensors in all wheel positions at once.

By Christian Hinton
BARTEC-TPMS
Yokohama Completes Acquisition of Trelleborg Wheel Systems

According to the manufacturer, the TWS acquisition is part of its strategic initiatives to expand its OHT business.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-TWS