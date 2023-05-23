 Flynn's Tire & Auto Service Opens New Akron Location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service Opens New Akron Location

The location is slated to have a quick tire change lane, in which customers can get their tires changed in 15 minutes.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Flynns Tire Montrose

Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service hosted a grand opening celebration of its location in Montrose, Ohio, this week with facility tours, a food truck and freebies. Joe Flynn, president, and James Flynn, vice president, celebrated the grand opening with the location’s employees.

Related Articles

The location features seven bays with four Rotary lifts and Hunter Engineering tire changers and wheel balancers. It also houses an alignment bay with Hunter equipment. James Flynn said the location can also house up to 1,200 tires in inventory.

Flynn said eventually, the location will have a quick tire change lane, in which customers will drive their vehicles into the shop and stay in their vehicle while getting four new tires. The process is slated to take 15 minutes and customers will be able to pay inside the garage without getting out of their car.

Flynn's Tire Montrose inside

The Montrose Flynn’s location, located at 28 Rothrock Loop, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

You May Also Like

Nexen Tire Tech Center
carbon-black-stock
API-LOGO-Combo
Robo-Tire
News

TireHub is Now a Mickey Thompson Distributor

Mickey Thompson’s Baja Boss and Baja Legend products will be distributed by TireHub and available to its customers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TireHub Mickey Thompson

TireHub is now an authorized national distributor for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. Mickey Thompson’s Baja Boss and Baja Legend product lines will be provided to TireHub customers.

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goodyear and remains independently operated since its founding in 1963. In 2022, TireHub expanded its brand portfolio to include Cooper and Starfire tires following Goodyear’s acquisition and integration of the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in 2021.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone Announces Retread Tire Plant Expansion

Bridgestone Americas broke ground on a $60 million Bandag plant expansion in Abilene, Texas.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Ground-breaking
Nominations Now Open for TechForce’s 2023 Techs Rock Awards

Five professional technicians will be recognized for their contributions as role models in their shops and communities.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-awards
Nokian Tyres Breaks Ground on Romania Factory

Commercial production at Nokian’s Romania factory is scheduled to begin in 2025, with a capacity of 6 million tires per year.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-tyres-groundbreaking
Double Coin Appoints New Regional Vice President of Sales

Gino Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing Double Coin sales operations and driving business growth in the western US.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Fountain Tire Named to Canada’s Best Managed Companies List

Fountain Tire says it was recognized for its people-first approach and innovative business model.

By Christian Hinton
Fountain-tire-canadas-best
Chapel Hill Tire Opens New Durham Location 

This will be Chapel Hill Tire’s second Durham, NC location.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

RTNA appointed Jim Mayfield as the company’s new president to guide its TBR expansion.

By Christian Hinton
Jim_Mayfield
Continental Emphasizes Approach to Budget-Friendly Consumers, EVs

Tire Review sat down with executives from Continental Tire to talk EVs, Tier 2 popularity and more as companies across the industry are recovering from pandemic challenges.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Roffler Charity Cadwell