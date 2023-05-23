Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service Opens New Akron Location

Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service hosted a grand opening celebration of its location in Montrose, Ohio, this week with facility tours, a food truck and freebies. Joe Flynn, president, and James Flynn, vice president, celebrated the grand opening with the location’s employees.

The location features seven bays with four Rotary lifts and Hunter Engineering tire changers and wheel balancers. It also houses an alignment bay with Hunter equipment. James Flynn said the location can also house up to 1,200 tires in inventory.

Flynn said eventually, the location will have a quick tire change lane, in which customers will drive their vehicles into the shop and stay in their vehicle while getting four new tires. The process is slated to take 15 minutes and customers will be able to pay inside the garage without getting out of their car.

The Montrose Flynn’s location, located at 28 Rothrock Loop, is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.