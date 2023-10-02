 Bob Sumerel Tire Company Buys Flynn's Tire Group's Commercial Division

Flynn's Tire is divesting three commercial locations and one retread plant to Bob Sumerel Tire, but its wholesale division will continue selling commercial tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Flynns Tire Montrose

Flynn’s Tire Group is selling its commercial tire division to Bob Sumerel Tire Company. In all, this transaction includes commercial tire service facilities in Carnegie, Pennsylvania; Hubbard, Ohio; and Dover, Ohio as well as a retreading facility in Dover, Ohio. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Despite the sale of the commercial division, Flynn’s said its wholesale division will continue selling commercial tires to wholesale customers.

For the Flynn’s Tire Group, the company said this sale will benefit it and its employees as it increases its focus on expanding their retail and wholesale divisions. Recently, Flynn’s Tire Group has been rapidly expanding with the opening of a new distribution center in New Stanton, Pennsylvania, in January 2023 as well as two new retail stores earlier in 2023. In addition, they are in the process of purchasing two additional retail stores, which will be fully acquired within the next 30 days.

Bob Sumerel Tire has been in business since 1969 and has grown to 22 commercial locations, five retread plants, and one rim reconditioning plant covering Ohio, Kentucky, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

In response to the sale, Joe Flynn, president of Flynn’s Tire, said, “Selling the commercial part of our business wasn’t something my family and I were looking to do, but when Bob Sumerel approached us, it gave us reason to think long and hard about our strategic positioning.” He added, “We were at a point where growing the commercial business was a challenge; however, BSTC has a singular focus of growing and developing the commercial side of the business, and they do it very well.”

