 Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing releases two air hydraulic riveters

The AirCat 6420 1/4” and AirCat 6410 3/16” tools are available now from tool and equipment and industrial distributors.

Christian Hinton
Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation released the AirCat 6420 1/4” and AirCat 6410 3/16” Air Hydraulic Riveter. The company said its AirCat 6420 1/4” tool features 3,700 LB of pull force and is designed to handle both 3/16” and ¼” steel and aluminum structural rivets, as well as 3/16” and 1/4” Monobolts. This professional tool is designed for continuous use and features a convenient on/off switch for its patented “mandrel vacuum collection system,” according to the company. The removable mandrel collection bottle can also be quickly removed and emptied. Tips included are 3/16”, ¼” 3/16” Monobolt and ¼” Monobolt.

According to the Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation, other features of the AirCat 6420 1/4” include:

  • 3,700 lb. pull force for aluminum, steel and Monobolt rivets;
  • 63/64” stroke length;
  • Comfortable trigger design;
  • Over mold composite grip design for added comfort;
  • On/off Mandrel vacuum system;
  • A built-in silence system reduces noise;
  • Swivel air inlet for better maneuverability;
  • Professional design for continuous operation;
  • Supplied with four (4) nose pieces: 3/16” ¼” and 3/16” and ¼” Monobolt.

Meanwhile, the 1/4” and AirCat 6410 3/16” Air Hydraulic Riveter features 2,000 LB of pull force and is designed to handle both 5/32” and 3/16” steel and aluminum structural rivets, as well as 3/16” Monobolts. This professional tool is designed for continuous use and also features the on/off switch for its patented “mandrel vacuum collection
system.” The removable collection bottle can also be quickly emptied. Tips included are 5/32”, 3/16” and 3/16” Monobolt.

According to the Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation, other features of the AirCat 6410 3/16” include:

  • 2,000 lb. pull force for aluminum, steel and Monobolt rivets;
  • 7/8” stroke length;
  • Comfortable trigger design;
  • Over mold composite grip design for added comfort;
  • On/off Mandrel vacuum system;
  • Built-in silence system reduces noise;
  • Swivel air inlet for better maneuverability;
  • Professional design for continuous operation;
  • Supplied with three nose pieces: 5/32”, 3/16” and 3/16 Monobolt.

The AirCat 6420 1/4” and AirCat 6410 3/16” tools are available from tool and equipment and industrial distributors, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation said.

