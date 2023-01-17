 Firestone Industrial Products Reidentifies as Firestone Airide

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Firestone Industrial Products Reidentifies as Firestone Airide

FSIP, a subsidiary of Bridgestone America and the original air spring company, is unveiling its new brand identity, Firestone Airide.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Firestone Industrial Products (FSIP), a subsidiary of Bridgestone America and the original air spring company, unveiled its new, more unified brand identity, Firestone Airide.

Related Articles

Bridgestone said several rebranding options were developed and carefully considered as the successor of Industrial Products. Airide was the first air spring product in the marketplace, patented in 1938, and has been a leader in the space for more than 80 years. Today, Firestone Airide is one of the largest suppliers of air springs in the truck/trailer, bus and automotive spaces.

Bridgestone said the brand direction aligns with Firestone’s partners and their sustainability goals, including applications on some of the best-selling electric cars and SUVs.

You May Also Like

Writing
News

Nokian Tyres Invests $174M To Double Dayton Factory Production

Nokian’s Dayton factory expansion includes a 600,000-tire warehouse.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Nokian-Dayton-factory-expansion-1

Nokian Tyres will create 75 new jobs at its Dayton, Tennessee factory in 2023, as the company aims to double tire capacity. The company celebrated the start of the capacity expansion, which also includes an on-site storage warehouse, at an event Wednesday with state, local and company officials.

The expansion and warehouse are in line with Nokian Tyres’ originally announced investment, which called for the facility to reach full capacity of as many as four million tires. The total value of the 75 new jobs and the originally planned capacity expansion and warehouse is approximately $174 million, Nokian says.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Maxxis Spotlights Digital Wellness with ‘Eyes Up’ Interview Series

Maxxis has partnered with Ben Grannis, cyclist and motivational speaker, to reduce distracted driving.

By Madeleine Winer
Maxxis Eyes Up series
Sun Auto Tire & Service Adds 77 Locations in 2022

Sun Auto Tire & Service acquired six brands in 2022, including Tire Outlet.

By Christian Hinton
Autel Energy Showcases EV Charging Solutions, Electrified Bronco at CES

At CES, Autel Energy showcased its suite of EV charging solutions and an electrified 1969 Ford Bronco.

By Madeleine Winer
Autel-U.S.-Enters-EV-Charging-solutions-Industry
Yokohama Tire Voluntary Recalls 6,125 Commercial Tires

Voluntary recall from Yokohama Tire impacts certain commercial tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Recall 1400

Other Posts

Atturo Tire Gets New Northeast Sales Director

Atturo Tire‘s United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Related Articles – Yokohama Acquisition of Trelleborg to be Completed in Early 2023 – Group Touchette

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Acquisition of Trelleborg to be Completed in Early 2023

Yokohama’s acquisition of Trelleborg is subject to review by competition law authorities of each country and region.

By Madeleine Winer
Group Touchette Appoints New VP of Strategic Affairs & Growth

Previously, Mougios spent 30 years with Michelin, most recently as its director for Michelin Canada.

By Madeleine Winer
Group-Touchette-Mougios
Rotary Releases New Line of A/C Recharging Machines

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), announced the launch of its new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through Rotary’s recently announced partnership with TEXA. Related Articles – SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards – Atturo Tire Introduces Motorsports Contingency Program – Travis Pastrana Soars on Yokohama Advan Tires Unveiled

By Christian Hinton