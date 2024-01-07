 FIA names Hoosier Racing Tire as its exclusive tire partner

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

FIA names Hoosier Racing Tire as its exclusive tire partner

Hoosier and the FIA have entered into a three-year agreement, running 2024-2026.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hoosier-tire-sponsor-1400

Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has named Hoosier Racing Tire as the exclusive tire partner for FIA World and European Rallycross Championship. Following the press conference at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hoosier executives expressed a commitment to continue global growth, not only for the off-road segments but for the overall Hoosier motorsports portfolio. Through independent testing and FIA approval, Hoosier and the FIA entered into a three-year agreement, running 2024-2026.

Related Articles

“We are excited to enter into a new partnership with Hoosier,” Andrew Wheatley, FIA rally director said. “We are very impressed with Hoosier’s product performance and are looking forward to launching this partnership with the start of the 2024 season.”

You May Also Like

TIP-sustainability-report-cover
Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store
Nokian-tyres-dayton
Handshake agreement
News

Toyo Tires, UFC renew partnership

This multi-year agreement will provide Toyo Tires with exposure in every UFC event held in the United States.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_UFC_2023-1400

Toyo Tire U.S.A. said it will continue its partnership with UFC after a multi-year extension. This new agreement will provide the brand with exposure in every UFC event held in the United States, including integrated broadcast features and branding inside the Octagon. In addition, UFC and Toyo Tires will continue to collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ZC Rubber celebrates 5G digital factory production

ZC Rubber said the new 5G digital factory fully utilizes digital technology and is dedicated to producing tire products.

By Christian Hinton
ZC-Rubber-5G-Factory-Ceremony-1400
The Alliance promotes JC Washbish to president

As president, Washbish will work with the Alliance board of directors on organizational directives, business development and industry relations.

By David Sickels
JC-Washbish_Alliance-President-1400
Sumitomo Rubber NA welcomes new director of IT

Prieto has 20+ years of IT experience, with exposure to various industries including warehouse operations, automotive marketing and healthcare.

By Christian Hinton
Greg-Prieto-Sumitomo-1400
Yokohama Rubber establishes dedicated Vietnam tire sales company

The new subsidiary has been engaged in the local production and sales of bias tires used on motorcycles, small trucks, industrial machinery and as spare tires for passenger cars.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Vietnam-Tire-Plant

Other Posts

ADD Group Awarded by Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco

The group was recognized in the areas of marketing excellence, and outstanding achievements in innovation, product launch and supply chain.

By Christian Hinton
ADD-Group-honored
ZC Rubber wins Chinese tire industry award for tire recycling

ZC Rubber was honored with the first prize in Technological Advancement by the CPCIF for its tire recycling efforts over nearly 20 years.

By Christian Hinton
Zhongce-Recycling-600
Akebono Expands ProAct, Euro Brake Disk Lines

Akebono’s ProAct and Euro Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line feature five new part numbers: ACT2230, ACT2231, ACT2372, ACT2383 and EUR2136.

By Christian Hinton
Akebono-ProACT,-EURO-1400
Audax Invests in Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers

Dobbs was founded in 1976 and has grown to employ more than 650 associates at 43 stores across Missouri and Illinois

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement