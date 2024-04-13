Falken secures victories at the Mint 400 using Wildpeak M/T, R/T tires

At this year’s Mint 400, Team Falken drivers Cole and Sky Johnson secured a victory in the 4400 Unlimited Class and Josh Atteberry earned second place in the 4600 Stock Class. Cole and Sky Johnson equipped their 4482 IFS SXOR Motorsports Car with the new 40” Falken Wildpeak M/T tires.

“The Wildpeak M/T tire wear was phenomenal over that rocky terrain even with a ton of wheel spin from running 2WD,” Sky Johnson said. “These are super tough tires, I was not nice to them and didn’t have a flat, and if there’s ever a race to get a bunch of flat tires, the Mint 400 is one of them.”

“There were many instances mid-race, where I would clip a rock with a tire, and say ‘there’s a flat,’ but I was wrong every time,” Cole Johnson said. “I was thoroughly impressed with the traction I had from the Falken tires all race, even in 2WD.”

“The car was great, and the Wildpeak R/Ts were gripping great and were in fantastic shape,” Atteberry said. “This set of Wildpeak R/Ts that started and finished this race are the same four tires that also started and finished every mile of the King of Hammers.”