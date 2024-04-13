 Falken secures victories at the Mint 400 using Wildpeak M/T, R/T tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Tires

Falken secures victories at the Mint 400 using Wildpeak M/T, R/T tires

Cole and Sky Johnson secured a victory in the 4400 Unlimited Class and Josh Atteberry earned second place in the 4600 Stock Class.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Falken-Mint-400

At this year’s Mint 400, Team Falken drivers Cole and Sky Johnson secured a victory in the 4400 Unlimited Class and Josh Atteberry earned second place in the 4600 Stock Class. Cole and Sky Johnson equipped their 4482 IFS SXOR Motorsports Car with the new 40” Falken Wildpeak M/T tires.

Related Articles

“The Wildpeak M/T tire wear was phenomenal over that rocky terrain even with a ton of wheel spin from running 2WD,” Sky Johnson said. “These are super tough tires, I was not nice to them and didn’t have a flat, and if there’s ever a race to get a bunch of flat tires, the Mint 400 is one of them.”

“There were many instances mid-race, where I would clip a rock with a tire, and say ‘there’s a flat,’ but I was wrong every time,” Cole Johnson said. “I was thoroughly impressed with the traction I had from the Falken tires all race, even in 2WD.”

“The car was great, and the Wildpeak R/Ts were gripping great and were in fantastic shape,” Atteberry said. “This set of Wildpeak R/Ts that started and finished this race are the same four tires that also started and finished every mile of the King of Hammers.”

You May Also Like

Double-Coin_GSE
Toyo-Tires-Compund-Improvement
Tires

BKT outlines considerations for choosing material handling tires

According to BKT, a good starting point is to identify the distinguishing features and advantages that differentiate them from one another.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
BKT-Material-handling-tires

BKT prepared a guide which it said outlines the elements to consider when choosing the ideal tires for material handling equipment. According to the company, a good starting point is to identify the distinguishing features and advantages that differentiate them from one another, thus making them suitable for certain conditions and different fields of application. Solid tires, for example, are puncture resistant, and ideal for harsh environments or those typically characterized by sharp elements, debris and rough surfaces. Cross-ply tires, on the other hand, ensure resistance against impacts and punctures, stand for greater stability and comfort when used on uneven surfaces and can generally handle higher loads than radial tires. By contrast, the latter provide greater fuel efficiency, increased durability, and a smoother ride compared to cross-ply tires, especially at higher speeds, BKT said.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Goodyear releases the RL-5K OTR tire

Goodyear said the RL-5K with three-star capacity also features a deep, 250-level durable tread.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear_RL_5K-OTR-tire
Hankook to display its iON tire lineup at this year’s Electrify Expo

Hankook will also sponsor Electrify Expo’s Demo District, designed to provide hands-on experiences with EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-iON-Electrify-Expo
Yokohama’s GeoLandar A/T G94 tire selected as OE on Triton pickup

The GeoLandar A/T G94 is an all-terrain tire for SUVs and pickup trucks.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-GeoLandar-A-T-G94-1400
Pirelli to produce a complete range of FSC compliant tires for motorsports

Pirelli said that all the natural rubber within the tire complies with environmental and social criteria required by the FSC.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-FSC-tires-1400

Other Posts

GT Radial Formula Drift team welcomes 14-year-old driver

Minowa, who will be the newest and youngest driver in the Formula Drift 2024 pro season, will be debuting with Team Jerry Yang Racing.

By Christian Hinton
GT-Radial-FD-Driver-Hiroya-Minowa
Professional race car driver to compete on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires

Tom O’Gorman will compete on Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires in the World Racing League Grand Touring Over class during the 2024 season.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Rubber reveals 2024 motorsports activity plan

Yokohama said participation in motorsports activities is crucial to its efforts to strengthen the Advan and GeoLandar brands.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Nitrocross
Maxxis-sponsored athletes make podium, overall top 10 at Mint 400

Maxxis athletes Michael McFayden, Ethan Ebert and Trey Gibbs had podium finishes at the Mint 400 on Maxxis RAZR XT tires.

By Christian Hinton
2024-mint400-maxxis