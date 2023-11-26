 Falken Tires Earns RTS Top Market Share Increase Award

Falken Tires Earns RTS Top Market Share Increase Award

The award acknowledges Falken's commitment to innovation and quality in the passenger car/light truck segment.

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, received the RTS Top Market Share Increase award in the passenger car/light truck tires segment. The company said the RTS Top Market Share Increase award is a testament to its commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.

“We are thrilled and humbled to receive this esteemed award,” Rob Montasser, vice president of sales said. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire SRNA team. Additionally, we would like to express our gratitude to our dealer partners across North America for trusting the Falken brand, and for their support in our growth within their businesses.”

Maine Voters Overwhelmingly Back Right to Repair

Over 80% of Mainers voted “yes” to ensure that they and their repair shops can access vehicle diagnostic tools and data.

Over 80% of Mainers voted “yes” in a ballot initiative to ensure car owners and the independent repair shops of their choice can access vehicle diagnostic tools and data necessary for routine repairs. The Maine vote comes after movement on the federal level to advance the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act (H.R. 906).

