Falken Tires Earns RTS Top Market Share Increase Award

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, received the RTS Top Market Share Increase award in the passenger car/light truck tires segment. The company said the RTS Top Market Share Increase award is a testament to its commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.

“We are thrilled and humbled to receive this esteemed award,” Rob Montasser, vice president of sales said. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire SRNA team. Additionally, we would like to express our gratitude to our dealer partners across North America for trusting the Falken brand, and for their support in our growth within their businesses.”