Falken Tires launches new all-terrain Wildpeak A/T4W

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries of Japan, has launched its newest all-terrain tire offering, the Wildpeak A/T4W. As a follow-up to its Wildpeak A/T3W, the all-new Wildpeak A/T4W is built with a 3PMSF symbol for severe snow conditions and was engineered with full-depth sipes providing traction for the life of the tire, Falken said.

The A/T4W features staggered shoulder blocks and proprietary three-ply Duraspec sidewall technology on select sizes. Falken said incorporating Duraspec technology ensures the Wildpeak A/T4W can withstand extreme off-road conditions, similar to the brand’s Wildpeak R/T and Wildpeak M/T tires. Select sizes of the Wildpeak A/T4W feature Falken’s Duraspec three-ply sidewall construction, while all other sizes utilize a two high-ply turn-up construction to provide an added layer of protection, the company said.

As of January, the A/T4W is offered in up to 96 sizes with rim sizing available from 15- to 22 in. Popular fitments include Chevrolet’s Colorado and Silverado, Ford F-Series, Jeep Cherokee, RAM trucks, and Toyota’s 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra.

The Wildpeak A/T4W offers a 65,000-mile limited tread life warranty for non-LT sizes (60,000 miles for LT sizes) and is backed by Falken’s 30-day ride and road hazard protection guarantees.