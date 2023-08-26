 Falken Tires Secures Three Class Podiums at 2023 USCA

Falken Tires Secures Three Class Podiums at 2023 USCA

Podium finishers included Jordan Priestly taking first place in the GTS class, Koda Altwood in second place, and David Carroll in third place in the GTT class.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
2023-Ultimate-Street-Car-Association

Falken Tires earned three class podiums from the fourth round of the 2023 Ultimate Street Car Association (USCA) at Portland International Raceway.

Driver Jordan Priestly took first place in the GTS class fielding a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance and running on Falken Azenis RT660 tires. Also running on Azenis RT660 tires, Koda Altwood took in second place using a 2022 Tesla Model 3 Performance, adding 461 points. In the GTT class, David Carroll rode a 1974 Chevrolet Blazer, taking third place and garnering 434 points, placing him in second in the class standings.

A USCA event includes five competitions that test both driver capabilities as well as vehicle and tire performance. Within those five segments are a road rally, acceleration and braking, autocross, road course – which Falken Tires sponsors – and design & engineering.

