 Falken's Justin Hall Earns First Place in NorCal Rock Racing Final

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Falken’s Justin Hall Earns First Place in NorCal Rock Racing Final

Justin Hall, representing Falken Tires, secured the 2023 Series Championship in the NorCal Rock Racing series.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Justin Hall Falken race

Falken Tires’ Team Driver Justin Hall won Round Three of the NorCal Rock Racing series in the 4500 Class, and as a result earned enough points to capture the 2023 Series Championship in his class. The company said Hall was running on 37-inch Falken Wildpeak M/T tires all season long.

Related Articles

Hall, of Morgan Hill, CA, ran two heat races on Saturday at a race facility outside Sacramento, earning wins in both, which gave him the option of picking his starting position for the Main event.

“I picked the inside as that’s where our Falken M/Ts have been hooking up the best,” Hall explained. “The green flag dropped, and we shot out three to four car lengths ahead of second right off the get-go, and really never looked back.”

Hall took the checkered flag in P1, clenching the 2023 and will return to the track on September 1st in Crandon, Wisconsin for the Ultra4 Racing Series.

You May Also Like

A-C-Machine-1400
goodyear-sustainability
PPG_Agilon_Tire stock
Pilot Flying J travel center bridgestone
People

TireHub Appoints John Cavanaugh As Chief Financial Officer

TireHub appointed John Cavanaugh to the role of chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TireHub John Cavanaugh

TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear), announced that it appointed John Cavanaugh to the role of chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 1.

“John is a seasoned finance executive who brings more than 15 years of tire industry experience to TireHub,” TireHub CEO Ted Becker said. “I am confident he will add a new level of strategic vision to our leadership team as we continue our trajectory of dynamic growth.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
David Sickels Appointed Editor of Tire Review at Babcox Media

Sickels’s appointment makes him only the 12th editor of the brand in its 122-year history.

By Tire Review Staff
David editor Tire Review
Ecore Announces Program Promoting Circularity

Ecore International launches its TRUcircularity program, targeting rubber waste elimination and recycling.

By Christian Hinton
ECore-Stock-1400
Ernst & Young Announces Paul Reitz as Entrepreneur of the Year

Reitz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

By Christian Hinton
Annoucing-Winners_Titan-1400
John Bodart Named President of Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels’ new president brings over three decades of industry experience.

By Christian Hinton
John-B---Mickey-Thompson

Other Posts

Yokohama Tire Wins Overall Title at Pikes Peak

Yokohama Tire and driver Robin Shute won the Overall Title at the 101st Pikes Peak Hill Climb for the second straight year.

By Christian Hinton
Robin-Shute-Pikes-Peak-win
VMS Releases 2023 Recircle Awards Nominations List

Recircle Awards announces 2023 nominees for sustainable tire retreading and recycling categories.

By Christian Hinton
Nominees-List-Recircle-Awards
Madeleine Winer Appointed Editor of AMN at Babcox Media

Winer joined Babcox Media in 2017 and most recently served as Editor of Tire Review.

By Christian Hinton
Winer-AMN
Discount Tire Expands to North Dakota

Discount Tire now serves customers in 38 states.

By Christian Hinton
Discount-Tire_North_Dakota_Store_Photo-1400