 Falken Debuts Aklimate All-Weather Touring Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Falken Debuts Aklimate All-Weather Touring Tire

Falken's Aklimate all-weather tire is designed for snow traction without seasonal changeovers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Falken-Aklimate-Tread-Snow-600

Falken Tires has introduced its first all-weather touring tire: the all-new Aklimate. Blending the characteristics of an all-season with those of a winter tire, the severe-snow-rated Aklimate provides increased traction in cold temperatures and winter conditions while allowing drivers to maintain the convenience of utilizing one set of tires year-round, the company said.

Related Articles

Falken said it leaned on its Advanced 4D Nano Design technology to develop a new rubber compound that delivers an ideal balance of wet handling, snow traction, and tread life. The company said Aklimate’s tread pattern was designed to combine optimized sipe depths with tread pattern rigidity, ensuring traction throughout the life of the tire. Additionally, Falken said its Canyon Groove Technology enhances braking performance in the snow while helping to maintain a comfortable, quiet ride.

Aklimate comes with a 65,000-mile limited tread life warranty along with Falken’s road hazard protection and 30-day ride guarantees.

Available in a total of 88 sizes, with available rim sizing of 15 to 22 inches, Aklimate was designed to complement a variety of vehicles, from sedans to SUVs to modern electric vehicles. Popular fitments include Chevrolet Suburban/Tahoe, Chrysler Pacifica, Ford Explorer, Honda Civic, Hyundai Kona, Lexus RX, Mercedes Benz GLC, Nissan Versa, Subaru Forester, and Toyota Camry.

You May Also Like

Nordman_North_9
GEOLANDAR-X-CV
continental-retreadded-tire-1400
Potenza-Week_Bridgestone-Potenza-Sport-AS-1400
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Yokohama Upgrades Agri-Transport Tires with High-Load Sizes

Yokohama’s Alliance 885 agri-transport tires now include high-load 850/50R30.5 and 710/40R22.5 sizes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Alliance_885 30

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires upgraded the performance of its Alliance 885 line of agri-transport tires with new, high-load 850/50R30.5 and 710/40R22.5 configurations—popular sizes for modern manure tankers, spreaders and sprayers.

The 850/50R30.5 Alliance 885 has a 182D load index, capable of carrying up to 18,700 pounds (8500 kg) at speeds of up to 40 mph (65 km/h). The company said the tire's radial construction enhances tire performance, improves roading and reduces compaction.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Hankook Tire Introduces Technology System for iON EV Brand

Hankook said the technology will accelerate the efficiency in R&D and enhance customer communication.

By Christian Hinton
iON_evo
Nokian Tyres Introduces Symbol for EV-Compatible Tires

The symbol indicates that Nokian Tyres tires can be equally fitted on internal combustion engine and electric cars.

By Christian Hinton
Stable Grand Touring Tire Market Adapts to Vehicle Trends

The days of grand touring tires being fitted only to sedans are a thing of the past.

By Denise Koeth
touring-tires-2
Yokohama Rubber Supplies Advan Sport Tires to Porsche Cayenne

Yokohama said the tire is targeted for use on three premium car categories — premium high-performance cars, premium high-performance SUVs and premium EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-sport-tire

Other Posts

A VIP Tires Executive’s Secret to Technician Retention

Read what it takes to see success when a new store comes online, how VIP retains its technicians, and expected sales trends during the second half of the year.

By David Sickels
VIP-Tires-Gary-MacCausland-QA-1400
Yokohama Rubber’s Advan Tires Secure First and Second Place in the 2023 Autobacs Super GT Series

The winning position was secured by Team Upgarage’s Upgarage NSX GT3, piloted by drivers Takashi Kobayashi and Syun Koide.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-win-1400
Falken Tires Secures Three Class Podiums at 2023 USCA

Podium finishers included Jordan Priestly taking first place in the GTS class, Koda Altwood in second place, and David Carroll in third place in the GTT class.

By Christian Hinton
2023-Ultimate-Street-Car-Association
Atturo SXS Tires Chosen by Polaris Factory Racing Brazil

The 3800KM Rally dos Sertões journeys from Petrolina, PE, to Prea, CE equipped with Atturo’s Trail Blade X/T SXS tires.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo tires racing