 Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Recognized by Children's of Alabama

The company donated $1 for every oil change completed at Alabama locations throughout the month of April.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Express-Oil-donations

Birmingham-headquartered Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers announced its “Changing Oil, Changing Lives” campaign in its home state of Alabama surpassed $1 million in donations to the Children’s of Alabama Art and Expressive Therapy program just as this year’s campaign kicked off on April 1.  

To celebrate this accomplishment, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers was honored with a plaque on the “Pillars of Community” display in the hospital during a ceremony in March. 

“Because our customers support this campaign, more than $1 million dollars to date have been donated to art therapy that helps pediatric patients process diagnoses and treatments that no kid should have to face,” said Jim Durkin, chief executive officer of Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers. 

This April, the company said it donated $1 for every oil change completed at its Alabama stores to Children’s of Alabama. Funds raised support Children’s Art and Expressive Therapy program, which provides a creative outlet for pediatric patients to process their feelings. Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers is the sole supporter of the program. One facet of the program is “Legacy Artwork” where terminal patients and their families collaborate on a piece of art that commemorates the child’s life. 

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers hosted events at locations in Hoover, Huntsville, and Montgomery where the public was invited to view the art created by pediatric patients and their therapists.

