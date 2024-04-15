 EV tire satisfaction gap widens as wear rates increase, J.D. Power study finds

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
EV Bizz

EV tire satisfaction gap widens as wear rates increase, J.D. Power study finds

The J.D. Power study shows that EV owners have similar expectations of tire wear as owners of gas-powered vehicles do.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

The satisfaction gap with original equipment tires between electric vehicles (EVs) and gas-powered vehicles is widening, as EV owners say their tires are wearing faster, according to the recently released J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study. J.D. Power said the study shows that EV owners have similar expectations of tire wear as owners of gas-powered vehicles do, despite EV tires naturally wearing faster due to greater vehicle weight and higher torque.

Related Articles

“The widening satisfaction gap between EVs and gas-powered vehicles highlights an opportunity for tire manufacturers and automakers to educate EV owners on the differences in performance,” Ashley Edgar, senior director of benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power, said. “Additionally, because of the inherent conflict of maximizing vehicle range and optimizing tire wear for EVs, tire manufacturers and automakers need to work together to overcome the challenge without completely sacrificing tire performance in other areas, especially as the EV market continues to increase.”

You May Also Like

Pirelli-hyundai-ioniq
Double-Coin_GSE
Toyo-Tires-Compund-Improvement
Retreading

Continental Tire opens new Retread Solutions Center in South Carolina

The company hopes to uncover new improvements and technologies to innovate the retread process.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

Continental Tire recently opened its Continental Retread Solutions Development Center in Rock Hill, S.C., with a focus on retread process improvements and technology development. The goal, Continental says, is to bring "innovation and up-to-date retread processes to Continental’s Retread Solutions Partners and the fleets they serve."

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Hankook to display its iON tire lineup at this year’s Electrify Expo

Hankook will also sponsor Electrify Expo’s Demo District, designed to provide hands-on experiences with EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-iON-Electrify-Expo
Continental highlights OEM vs. replacement EV tire differences during K&M Tire conference

Continental is providing existing replacement offerings that cover EV customer needs in its portfolio and is designating them as “EV ready.”

By Christian Hinton
Recycled Rubber Coalition report examines EV impact on scrapped tires

The Coalition estimates there will be a 12% increase in the number of scrap tires that will be produced as drivers transition to EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Asphalt-crumb-rubber-rmit univeristy study
Yokohama Rubber will apply its EV marking on truck and bus tires

The E+ mark, which indicates the tire has qualities suitable for EVs, was first applied to Yokohama passenger tires in 2023.

By Christian Hinton
E+ Yokohama EV

Other Posts

BKT outlines considerations for choosing material handling tires

According to BKT, a good starting point is to identify the distinguishing features and advantages that differentiate them from one another.

By Christian Hinton
BKT-Material-handling-tires
Goodyear releases the RL-5K OTR tire

Goodyear said the RL-5K with three-star capacity also features a deep, 250-level durable tread.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear_RL_5K-OTR-tire
Can you jumpstart an EV?

First thing’s first: Find the LV battery, which could be anywhere in the vehicle.

By Tire Review Staff
bendpakEVgarage12Vjump
Yokohama’s GeoLandar A/T G94 tire selected as OE on Triton pickup

The GeoLandar A/T G94 is an all-terrain tire for SUVs and pickup trucks.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-GeoLandar-A-T-G94-1400