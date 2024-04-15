EV tire satisfaction gap widens as wear rates increase, J.D. Power study finds

The satisfaction gap with original equipment tires between electric vehicles (EVs) and gas-powered vehicles is widening, as EV owners say their tires are wearing faster, according to the recently released J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study. J.D. Power said the study shows that EV owners have similar expectations of tire wear as owners of gas-powered vehicles do, despite EV tires naturally wearing faster due to greater vehicle weight and higher torque.

“The widening satisfaction gap between EVs and gas-powered vehicles highlights an opportunity for tire manufacturers and automakers to educate EV owners on the differences in performance,” Ashley Edgar, senior director of benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power, said. “Additionally, because of the inherent conflict of maximizing vehicle range and optimizing tire wear for EVs, tire manufacturers and automakers need to work together to overcome the challenge without completely sacrificing tire performance in other areas, especially as the EV market continues to increase.”