 Step by Step: How to Properly Change an EV Tire

Tire changing is a straightforward procedure for most technicians, but the transition from ICE vehicles to EVs will introduce some changes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
EV on Lift

As electric vehicles (EVs) rapidly transform the automotive landscape, routine tasks like tire changes will take on new complexity, requiring updated equipment and increased technician training. Tire changing is a straightforward procedure for most technicians, but the transition from ICE vehicles to EVs will introduce some changes, particularly when it comes to addressing the added weight of EVs.

Without the proper equipment, auto shops risk technician injuries and potential vehicle damage, incurring substantial costs to the customers. Even with the right tools, some shops may hesitate to service EVs, often due to a lack of training or knowledge.

To explore how shops can bridge the gap, we got hands-on and changed a 2021 Tesla Model Y’s OE tires to Hankook’s new iON evo AS tire designed for EVs. We found that, with the right adapters, EV tire changes make for a manageable process, nearly identical to traditional ICE vehicle tire changes.

EV Tire Rubber adapter
Using the wrong lifting points or methods on an EV can lead to damage to the battery pack, undercarriage, or other critical components. Shops are advised to use rubber lifting adapters to avoid these issues. The adapter fits between the lift arm and lift point on the vehicle.
Lift-adapter
All Tesla models have four lift points near the rockers. Once the EV is safely lifted using the adapters, it’s time to change the tire.
Nuts-bolts
Our ASE-certified technician, Andrew Markel, begins by removing the 19-in. tire that comes OE on the Tesla Model Y. To access the lug nuts, you might have to remove the aero wheel cover.
no-tire-on-Tesla
To release the rear parking brake on a Tesla, you will have to activate the tow or service mode.
Wheel-change-prep
Like any other tire, the beads need to be lubricated before mounting.
Tesla bluetooth TPMS
Tesla uses Bluetooth LE TPMS sensors that automatically sync to your customer’s Model Y. Shops should be prepared to know how to service these Tesla-specific TPMS sensors.
Tire-balancing
For EVs, tire balance is essential because any imbalance can affect the overall efficiency and range for the customer.
EV-tire-on-Tesla
Andrew places the Hankook iON evo AS tire following the change and balancing.
EV-on-lift
The finished product: a look at the Tesla Model Y with its new Hankook iON evo AS tires.

autel-acaemy-ev-training
Hankook Tire sponsored iON evo
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone
Mounting & Demounting a Tire the Correct Way

In both rim clamp and pedestal tire changers, specific techniques are followed to ensure correct dismounting and mounting of tires.

By Scott Blair
Do you know what concentricity is? How about unfurling the bead? Reverse drop center adapter, perhaps? Better yet, ask your team what they mean and see if they can answer you. What’s the common denominator? They all have to do with dismounting and mounting a tire – the correct way.

Why Updating Your TPMS Tools Regularly Matters

To maintain the accuracy and reliability of newly programmed TPMS sensors, it’s important to keep your TPMS programming tool up to date.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS Stock
Check TPMS, Save on Fuel for Your Next Road Trip

Discover the benefits of TPMS for enhancing safety, fuel efficiency and peace of mind during long road trips.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS-relearn
Troubleshooting Porsche TPMS

Tips for diagnosing Porsche TPMS systems and performing relearns.

By Madeleine Winer
Porsche TPMS
Tire Mounted Sensors: The Future of Intelligent Tire Sensing

Tire-mounted sensors offer expanded capabilities for TPMS technology advancement.

By Jacki Lutz
Tire-Mounted-Sensor

How Much do Customers Really Care About Tire Noise Mitigation?

Even if they aren’t driving an EV, some of your customers might be sensitive to road noise in the cabin, and point to tires as a culprit.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-noise-mitigation
Ohio Tire & Auto Association Donates $3K at Annual Golf Outing

OTAA’s annual golf event raised funds for AACF while connecting Ohio Tire & Automotive Association members.

By Christian Hinton
2023 OTAA-golf-outing
Hankook Tire Announces Grand Slam Rebate Fall Promotion

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-grand-slam-rebate
What a Steady Market Means for OTR Tire Dealers

Triangle Tire’s OTR Director Stephen Reynolds gives us the details on the current state of demand, as well as where he sees the market heading as we approach 2024.

By David Sickels
WT-triangle-1400x700