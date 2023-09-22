Step by Step: How to Properly Change an EV Tire

As electric vehicles (EVs) rapidly transform the automotive landscape, routine tasks like tire changes will take on new complexity, requiring updated equipment and increased technician training. Tire changing is a straightforward procedure for most technicians, but the transition from ICE vehicles to EVs will introduce some changes, particularly when it comes to addressing the added weight of EVs.
Without the proper equipment, auto shops risk technician injuries and potential vehicle damage, incurring substantial costs to the customers. Even with the right tools, some shops may hesitate to service EVs, often due to a lack of training or knowledge.
To explore how shops can bridge the gap, we got hands-on and changed a 2021 Tesla Model Y’s OE tires to Hankook’s new iON evo AS tire designed for EVs. We found that, with the right adapters, EV tire changes make for a manageable process, nearly identical to traditional ICE vehicle tire changes.
Do you know what concentricity is? How about unfurling the bead? Reverse drop center adapter, perhaps? Better yet, ask your team what they mean and see if they can answer you. What’s the common denominator? They all have to do with dismounting and mounting a tire – the correct way.