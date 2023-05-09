Epicor Donates $100K to Northwood University

Northwood University received a $100,000 gift from Epicor to fund a new lab for students to learn automotive aftermarket software.

“The generous donation from Epicor has provided funding to establish this new lab, which will integrate Epicor Auto-based products into higher education courses,” stated Dr. Kristin Stehouwer, academic vice president and provost for Northwood University. “The classes will be designed so students are educated in the use of Epicor Auto Product capabilities as they graduate and go into the marketplace, or in some cases, interview for employment at Epicor.”

“The goal is to have at least one upper-level and one lower-level course with an Epicor Lab each semester,” she added.

Additionally, students who successfully complete the Epicor Lab series can apply and test for industry certification.