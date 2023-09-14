 Enviro Receives Renewed ISCC Certification

Enviro's recovered carbon black and oil, certified by ISCC, offer up to 93% reduction in carbon emissions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Enviro Carbon Black

Enviro announced that recovered carbon black and oil from its facility in Åsensbruk, Sweden has received renewed certification in accordance with ISCC, International Sustainability & Carbon Certification. The first certification was obtained in September 2021 and meant that Enviro became the first in the world to obtain an ISCC certification for recovered carbon black.

A certification in accordance with ISCC represents an objective and standardized calculation of the emissions of climate-affecting carbon dioxide. According to the ISCC certification, using recovered carbon black from Åsensbruk, compared to using an equivalent amount of fossil carbon black, results in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 93%. The standardized calculation gives Enviro’s customers the opportunity to objectively assess the environmental benefit of using Enviro’s recycled raw materials, which, in turn, gives a higher commercial value to the raw materials.

The certification of the oil means, as the company previously announced – that in accordance with the EU’s mass balance perspective via the ISCC certification – it can be commercialized by fuel producers as 100% renewable.

