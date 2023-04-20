 Ecore Acquires 360 Tire Recycling Group

Ecore said this acquisition enhances efficiencies for both companies and customers.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ecore-circular-process

Ecore International has acquired 360 Tire Recycling Group, a tire recycling management company. In a press release, Ecore said “this alliance strengthens its position in tire and buffings collection while aiding in the procurement of raw materials for the company’s flooring and surfacing products.”

Ecore says it uses recycled rubber to create more than 1,500 different products, including flooring, pour-in-place playgrounds, athletic fields, mulch trails and more. 

As part of Ecore, 360 Tire Recycling Group will continue to operate under its current tradename and will offer multiple touchpoints, including scrap tire rehauling and processing, buffing collection and casing and used tire sales.

