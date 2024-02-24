Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Chad Geer

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, promoted Chad Geer to Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ director of MC product, marketing & motorsports. As a 16-year member of the Dunlop Motorcycle Tires team, Sumitomo said Geer brings experience from several parts of the business to his new position. After starting his Dunlop career as the eastern sales support rep back in 2007, Geer has subsequently held positions ranging from events to business development to product development.

“My background and education, along with the multiple positions I have held over the years with Dunlop, have really prepared me for my current position,” Geer said. “I’m really looking forward to the future and using what I’ve learned over the past 16 years to help Dunlop continue to grow its dominance in the North American market.”

“I’m excited to see Chad excel in his new position,” Darren Thomas, SRNA’s chief executive officer and president, said. “He’s proven to be a great asset to the SRNA team, succeeding in several different positions over the years. Chad’s work ethic and expertise within the motorcycle market have given us complete confidence in his ability to help SRNA excel in 2024 and beyond.”