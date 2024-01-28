Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Michelle Cotter to customer care manager

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has promoted Michelle Cotter to Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ customer care manager. Cotter joined SRNA in 2012, and has supported the Dunlop Motorcycle side of the business since 2015, SRNA said. In her 12 years with SRNA, Cotter has supported both the Falken and Dunlop Motorcycle brands, holding positions in business analysis and customer service.

“My years of experience serving customers and supporting various parts of the business have prepared me to take this next step in my career,” Cotter said. “I’m excited to continue my journey at SRNA, and look forward to both the growth and challenges that lie ahead.”