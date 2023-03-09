 Double Coin Appoints Tim Kelly to OE, National Fleet Manager

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

Double Coin Appoints Tim Kelly to OE, National Fleet Manager

Kelly has more than three decades of tire industry experience, notably in the commercial segment.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Tim-Kelly-Double-Coin-CMA

Double Coin and CMA hired Tim Kelly as its original equipment and national fleet manager. He will be responsible for Double Coin brand truck tire sales in the OEM and fleet channels in North America, the company said.

Related Articles

Kelly is a graduate of Ohio State University and began his tire career in 1988 with Bridgestone-Firestone in consumer tires. He migrated to the commercial truck tire side at Bridgestone in 2000 and has held multiple roles in the field, retiring in 2022 as a national fleet manager. He is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Tim’s skill set and experience will successfully enhance our operations and contribute to our goals for growth and customer satisfaction,” said Aaron Murphy, Double Coin’s senior vice president. “He has a deep understanding of the commercial segment of the tire business and its customer needs.”

“I am excited to join the Double Coin team. My commercial tire industry experience and knowledge will be a benefit in expanding the Double Coin truck tire brand to new and existing customers in the original equipment and national account channels,” said Kelly.

You May Also Like

UP-Tire-Charles Brown
Kantners-Tire-SErvice-owners
Tj Tennent
News

ZC Rubber Announces New European OTR Sales Directors

John Ruddy and Mark Turner will be involved in developing the European OTR sales division.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

ZC Rubber appointed John Ruddy as European OTR tire sales director and Mark Turner as European agriculture tire sales director.

Ruddy has decades of experience working in European OTR tire industry. ZC Rubber said he joined as European OTR sales manager in 2019 and it’s his fourth year working for ZC Rubber.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Tire Industry Veteran Launches Altia Management Consulting

Prior to founding Altia Management Consulting, Keefe spent 20 years in leadership roles at Coats Company.

By Madeleine Winer
Keefe-Altia-Management
SRNA Promotes New VP of Sales

Rob Montasser has accepted the position of vice president of replacement sales, said Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA).

By Christian Hinton
Wessels Named CEO of Leeds West Group, Schader Now Exec. Chairman

Schader will now focus on the growth and expansion of the company from a global perspective across all of its investment platforms.

By Madeleine Winer
Leeds-West-Derek-Wessels-CEO
Atturo Tire Gets New Northeast Sales Director

Atturo Tire‘s United States sales force is growing with the addition of Jeremy Wurst as its new Northeast sales director. Wurst will service Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Related Articles – Goodyear Honors J.B. Hunt Driver with Highway Hero Award – Tire//Smart Announces Full

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Double Coin Releases REM-2S All-Weather/Snow OTR Tire

Double Coin and CMA will showcase the tire at Con Expo 2023 in Las Vegas from Mar. 14-18.

By Madeleine Winer
Double-Coin-REM-2S-tire
Falken’s Rick Brennan Talks New Tires, Manufacturing Investments

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, SRNA’s Rick Brennan talks Falken’s new products, investments in manufacturing and what’s in store for 2023.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Falken Tire Rick Brennan
Pirelli Equips BMW i4 M50 with EV Tires

Pirelli has developed P Zero tires with Elect technology for BMW’s first fully electric car.

By Madeleine Winer
Pirelli-P-Zero-Elect_BMW-i4-M50
Bridgestone Provides A/T, Winter Tires for Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

Bridgestone said the tire is the world’s first-ever supercar all-terrain tire to feature run-flat technology.

By Madeleine Winer
Bridgestone-lambo-fitment