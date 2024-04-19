 Double Coin adds two all-steel ST radial sizes to its RT500 tire lineup

Commercial Tires

Double Coin adds two all-steel ST radial sizes to its RT500 tire lineup

These include ST235/80R16 and ST235/85R16 sizes and are designed explicitly for high-speed trailer use.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
CMA-Double-Coin-ST-Radial-RT500

CMA and Double Coin have introduced two new all-steel ST radial tires to the Double Coin lineup. The additions are 16-in. sizes, expanding on the RT500 model. These include ST235/80R16 and ST235/85R16 sizes and are designed explicitly for high-speed trailer use, CMA/Double Coin said.

“These additions fill a need our customers have asked about for some time,” said Aaron Murphy, senior vice president at Double Coin. “We’re excited that the time has arrived to add these quality trailer tires to our Double Coin stable of products.”

According to CMA and Double Coin, features and benefits include:

  • Large steel casing allowing for heavier carrying capacity;
  • Optimized tread depth for reduced heat build-up;
  • Wide shoulders for improved stability.

Applications for the new sizes include RV trailers, fifth-wheel trailers, horse trailers, utility trailers, and boat trailers.

