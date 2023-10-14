 DMA to Showcase New MasterSeries Products at AAPEX

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

DMA to Showcase New MasterSeries Products at AAPEX

DMA will unveil its RideMaster and BrakeMaster brands at AAPEX 2023.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
DMA-Masterseries-AAPEX-1400

DMA said it is celebrating its 50th anniversary at AAPEX 2023 with the showcase of its new OE MasterSeries product line. The MasterSeries introduction marks a record sales year for DMA and includes the new RideMaster and BrakeMaster brands, the company said.

Related Articles

At AAPEX booth #3401, DMA will provide an exclusive look at the MasterSeries additions to its lineup:

  • RideMaster – Coil springs, air suspension, control arms, chassis components;
  • BrakeMaster – Brake rotors and advanced brake wear sensors.

DMA will also feature its brands:

  • Sensen Shocks & Struts;
  • Speedy Strut Complete Strut Assemblies;
  • Bulldog HDTM Heavy Duty Shocks, Steering Dampers & Cab Shocks.

You May Also Like

award-stock
Milwaukee-Tool-Borescope
Anyline-tread-depth
Pirelli-Rebelle-Jeep
News

BendPak Announces Showcase Lineup at 2023 SEMA Show

BenPak will bring new lifts, wheel service equipment and other automotive products to Las Vegas for the SEMA show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
SEMA BendPak booths

BendPak will be bringing new car lifts, evaporative coolers, EV lifts, boat lifts, wheel service equipment and more to four dedicated booths at the annual SEMA trade show. The company’s many automotive brands will be represented, including BendPak, Ranger, Autostacker, Cool Boss, QuickJack, MaxJax, ErgochairTM and JackPak. BendPak also will have a custom lift in the SEMA Battle of the Builders booth and several products in the New Product Showcase.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Kumho Tire Begins Q4 Associate Dealer Promotion

From Oct. 1-Dec. 31, Kumho is offering an additional $5 back on select tire models.

By Christian Hinton
Kumho-Tire-fuel-program
Yokohama to Offer Rebates on Select Geolandar Tires this Fall

Yokohama’s annual fall promotion offers consumers rebates up to $125 on purchases of four or five Geolandar tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Geolandar-X-MT
Falken Announces Price Increase on PLT Tires

Price changes may vary across specific products, channels and countries for Falken passenger, light truck and medium truck tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Advan Tire-Equipped BMW Wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series

The BMW M4 GT3 took first place in Round 8 of the 2023 Nürburgring Endurance Series.

By Christian Hinton
Advan-Racing-Yokohama

Other Posts

TIA, MOHR to Offer Multi-Unit Retail Leadership Training

The October virtual program focuses on skills for multi-location managers facing new complexities.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training
RNR Tire Express Opens First West Virginia Location

West Virginia shop AutoMed will transition its five-location store to be part of the RNR Tire Express family.

By Christian Hinton
RNR-Tire-FanelliBros
Michelin Completes Acquisition of Flex Composite Group

Michelin finalizes purchase of engineered fabrics company Flex Composite Group to expand composites business.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Hamaton Showcases New Cloud-Pro TPMS at SEMA

Hamaton is unveiling a Cloud-Pro TPMS alongside a full product range at SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton