 Discount Tire strikes sponsorship deal with the Los Angeles Angels

News

The sponsorship will run for the entire 2024 season in conjunction with the Los Angeles Angels.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Discount-Tire-LA-Angels

Discount Tire & Service Centers has a new sponsorship deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2024 season. Discount Tire said this partnership will not only benefit its customers with season-long promotions and giveaways but will also support local non-profits.

“We’re thrilled to launch this strategic partnership with the Los Angeles Angels,” said Sergio Andonian, president, Discount Tire & Service Centers. “As neighbors, from Anaheim, we are dedicated to serving our local communities and providing quality tire & automotive service at the most competitive prices. Together, we look forward to making a positive and lasting impact in the communities. Add baseball to the mix, and with this winning combination, the possibilities are endless.”

