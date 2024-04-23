Discount Tire strikes sponsorship deal with the Los Angeles Angels

Discount Tire & Service Centers has a new sponsorship deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2024 season. Discount Tire said this partnership will not only benefit its customers with season-long promotions and giveaways but will also support local non-profits.

“We’re thrilled to launch this strategic partnership with the Los Angeles Angels,” said Sergio Andonian, president, Discount Tire & Service Centers. “As neighbors, from Anaheim, we are dedicated to serving our local communities and providing quality tire & automotive service at the most competitive prices. Together, we look forward to making a positive and lasting impact in the communities. Add baseball to the mix, and with this winning combination, the possibilities are endless.”