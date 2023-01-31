 Discount Tire Announces 'Defending Daytona'

Discount Tire Announces ‘Defending Daytona’

The series will highlight Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang, as he prepares to defend his title at the Daytona 500.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Discount Tire Defending Daytona

Discount Tire will launch a three-part docuseries, “Defending Daytona,” beginning Saturday, Feb. 4. The series will highlight Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang and his experiences as he prepares to defend his title at the Daytona 500 race in Florida, the company said. The series features interviews from Cindric, his father, driver Joey Logano, and Team Penske executives as he prepares to race and defend this year’s Daytona 500 title. Footage from Cindric’s previous races, standout moments in his career, and Penske’s training facility are showcased in each episode.

“Discount Tire is excited for fans and viewers to get a behind-the-scenes look at the road to Daytona through our first-ever docuseries,” said Kevin Fournier, director of marketing and advertising at Discount Tire. “We’re honored to support Austin Cindric again this season with the opportunity to bring home a third win at the race for Team Penske and Discount Tire.”

Promotional teasers will air here and on Discount Tire’s social media channels in the coming weeks, with part one of the docuseries airing Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, with subsequent episodes released Saturday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 18, prior to the Daytona 500 race Sunday, Feb. 19.

“I am honored to race again for Discount Tire in the Daytona 500 and for the opportunity to chase another win in the Great American Race,” said Cindric. “‘Defending Daytona’ puts a spotlight on the time and dedication this sport requires to succeed and my team’s hard work that makes it all possible.”

To complement the series, Discount Tire is hosting a social media contest where the winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to a NASCAR race of their choice for which Discount Tire is a primary sponsor. Additionally, the winner will receive a voucher for a free set of tires from Discount Tire. The contest opened Saturday, Jan. 21, and will run through Tuesday, Jan.31. The winner of the contest will be randomly selected and announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Once selected, the winner will be notified to the email used to enter the sweepstakes. For more information on the social media contest and how to enter, find the company on Instagram at @discount_tire, Twitter at @DiscountTire and Facebook at @DiscountTire.

