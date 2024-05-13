 What can you tell about an engine from a dirty spark plug?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

What can you tell about an engine from a dirty spark plug?

Spark plug condition can reveal valuable clues about short and long-term engine issues if you know what to look for.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Have you ever wondered where certain sayings come from? For example, the saying, “canary in the coal mine” originated from coal miners bringing an actual canary down into the mines with them as an early warning signal for toxic gases, primarily carbon monoxide. The birds, being more sensitive, would often become sick.

Related Articles

That’s messed up!

You know, spark plugs act as the “canary in the coal mine” for the combustion chamber. Their condition can reveal valuable clues about short and long-term engine issues if you know what to look for. Let’s discuss some common dirty spark plug conditions and what they indicate.

Most modern OE spark plugs containing precious metal electrode materials like platinum and iridium are designed to last over 50,000 miles as part of the emissions control system. However, if they fail prematurely, solving the underlying cause before installing new plugs is critical – otherwise, that misfire issue will return and so will your customers.

One common condition is carbon fouling, where plugs take on a matte black or gray appearance. During regular combustion, fuel typically converts into carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide gas. However, when there’s an excess of fuel compared to oxygen, unburned fuel forms carbon deposits. These deposits tend to adhere to hot spots in the combustion chamber, including the spark plug’s tip and insulator.

Addressing this issue usually involves examining the fuel system and engine’s air intake. Problems like clogged or malfunctioning fuel injectors can lead to excessive fuel, exacerbating carbon buildup. Similarly, inaccuracies in sensors measuring air intake or oxygen content in the exhaust can cause rich fuel conditions, leading to spark plug fouling with carbon.

Another common condition is oil fouling, which leaves plugs with a shiny black coating and a distinct smell. When unsure if fouling is caused by carbon or oil, a quick smell test of the spark plug can provide a clue; if it smells like engine oil, then oil fouling is likely. Engine oil can seep from various sources such as piston rings, valve stem seals, or the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) system. To diagnose leaking piston rings, a leak-down test should be conducted. If only one cylinder shows signs of oil fouling, a relative compression check can help pinpoint any mechanical issues specific to that cylinder.

You may also encounter ashy white deposits on plugs, indicating an internal coolant leak like a faulty intake manifold or head gasket. This contamination tends to occur gradually over thousands of miles with modern coolant formulations lacking the phosphates and additives that are used to clog catalytic converters.

No matter the spark plug condition, the message is clear – don’t simply replace fouled plugs and move on. Take the time to properly diagnose and remedy the underlying root cause, whether fuel system, mechanical or otherwise. If not, that new set of plugs will be a problem down the road.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

WT-YT-tgi-cosmo-tires-1400
AMN Drivetime Cal Ganda
TR-Continental-shopprep
michelin-dtna-tires-1400
Garage Studio

How TPMS sensors broadcast vital information

Understanding the signal patterns, frequencies and wake-up behaviors involved is key for effective diagnosis and repair.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-tpms-sensor-signals

As technicians, you rely on being able to inspect what you’re working on. However, with TPMS, the signals are invisible radio waves. How the heck do you work on something you can’t even see? Let's examine the science behind TPMS sensor signals to see how these sensors transmit their vital information.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
LT tire segment trends and growth expectations

There are some key trends dealers need to be aware of across the different LT tire categories when selling to customers.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-lttires
Recommending summer tires based on customer demand

Let’s talk about why clear communication with customers is key with this segment.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-summertires
How vehicle alignment affects ADAS features

It’s not just about keeping the vehicle traveling straight anymore – proper alignment is critical for ADAS features to function correctly.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-alignmentADAS
How to know whether to resurface or replace brake rotors

The rise of front-wheel-drive vehicles in the mid-1970s led to the emergence of hubless or “hat” style rotors.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-brakerotors

Other Posts

Gallery: Yokohama debuts new Geolandar A/T4 tire in Horseshoe Bay, TX

Tire Review Editor David Sickels put the new A/T tire through its paces through mud, gravel, giant rocks, deep water and more.

By David Sickels
Yokohama-AT4-Closeup
Turbo Wholesale Tires introduces Lexani Volt-EC EV tire at annual open house

The open house also featured a trade show, a buyers event and dinner for dealers part of the Turbo Wholesale Tires group.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Tire-Trade-Show-Phillip-K-Todd
Continental acquires mold specialist EMT for commercial and specialty tires

With the acquisition of EMT, Continental said it can independently produce tire molds for all applications if required.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_tiremold
Hunter Elite HD Wheel Balancer: 19.5-in. balancing procedure

What the Hunter HD Elite Wheel Balancer can do for a 19.5-in. tire that a standard balancer can’t.

By Tire Review Staff
hunter-balancer-19.5