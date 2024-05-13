What can you tell about an engine from a dirty spark plug?

Have you ever wondered where certain sayings come from? For example, the saying, “canary in the coal mine” originated from coal miners bringing an actual canary down into the mines with them as an early warning signal for toxic gases, primarily carbon monoxide. The birds, being more sensitive, would often become sick.

That’s messed up!

You know, spark plugs act as the “canary in the coal mine” for the combustion chamber. Their condition can reveal valuable clues about short and long-term engine issues if you know what to look for. Let’s discuss some common dirty spark plug conditions and what they indicate.

Most modern OE spark plugs containing precious metal electrode materials like platinum and iridium are designed to last over 50,000 miles as part of the emissions control system. However, if they fail prematurely, solving the underlying cause before installing new plugs is critical – otherwise, that misfire issue will return and so will your customers.

One common condition is carbon fouling, where plugs take on a matte black or gray appearance. During regular combustion, fuel typically converts into carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide gas. However, when there’s an excess of fuel compared to oxygen, unburned fuel forms carbon deposits. These deposits tend to adhere to hot spots in the combustion chamber, including the spark plug’s tip and insulator.

Addressing this issue usually involves examining the fuel system and engine’s air intake. Problems like clogged or malfunctioning fuel injectors can lead to excessive fuel, exacerbating carbon buildup. Similarly, inaccuracies in sensors measuring air intake or oxygen content in the exhaust can cause rich fuel conditions, leading to spark plug fouling with carbon.

Another common condition is oil fouling, which leaves plugs with a shiny black coating and a distinct smell. When unsure if fouling is caused by carbon or oil, a quick smell test of the spark plug can provide a clue; if it smells like engine oil, then oil fouling is likely. Engine oil can seep from various sources such as piston rings, valve stem seals, or the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) system. To diagnose leaking piston rings, a leak-down test should be conducted. If only one cylinder shows signs of oil fouling, a relative compression check can help pinpoint any mechanical issues specific to that cylinder.

You may also encounter ashy white deposits on plugs, indicating an internal coolant leak like a faulty intake manifold or head gasket. This contamination tends to occur gradually over thousands of miles with modern coolant formulations lacking the phosphates and additives that are used to clog catalytic converters.

No matter the spark plug condition, the message is clear – don’t simply replace fouled plugs and move on. Take the time to properly diagnose and remedy the underlying root cause, whether fuel system, mechanical or otherwise. If not, that new set of plugs will be a problem down the road.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.