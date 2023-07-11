 David Sickels Appointed Editor of Tire Review at Babcox Media

People

Sickels’s appointment makes him only the 12th editor of the brand in its 122-year history.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Babcox Media, Inc. is pleased to announce David Sickels has been promoted to editor of Tire Review.

Since 1901, Tire Review has been committed to helping today’s independent tire dealers operate and grow more competitive businesses. It was the first brand in the Babcox Media portfolio, acquired in 1920, and continues to deliver a strong mix of operational advice, tire and service information and up-to-the-minute news across its print, digital and video platforms.

Sickels joined Babcox Media in April 2019 as Associate Editor working across our tire and commercial trucking portfolios. In 2021 he was promoted to Senior Editor of Tire Review as well as named Editor for our newest brand dedicated to electric vehicles, The Buzz. In his new role, Sickels will maintain his position on The Buzz.

“I’ve been immersed in the tire industry for the last several years and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to take the helm of Tire Review. I’m excited to continue to develop new content and engaging methods of delivering it to serve our loyal readership,” Sickels said.

Bill Babcox, CEO of Babcox Media, said, “Owners and operators depend on Tire Review to deliver market intelligence and news to drive their businesses. David, who has been instrumental to business – with his commitment to market coverage, skilled penmanship, and witty candor on screen, will be a terrific content leader for this brand.”

People

Double Coin Appoints New Regional Vice President of Sales

Gino Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing Double Coin sales operations and driving business growth in the western US.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Double Coin and CMA have announced the addition of Gino Tagliaferri as regional vice president of sales. In this newly created role at Double Coin, Tagliaferri will be responsible for overseeing sales operations and driving business in the western US.

Tagliaferri began his career at CMA in 2001, handling market development and sales. He spent eight years at American Pacific Industries (API), working up to major account manager and western region sales manager. In 2013, he began his tenure at Tires Warehouse Inc (TWI). Upon their acquisition by US Auto Force in 2017, Tagliaferri was responsible for sales of the western region, as manager of commercial sales and marketing.

Read Full Article

