 CTDA to include vendor tables at 11th annual luncheon

The CTDA says all industry members are welcome and admission is complimentary to retail tire dealers.

By Christian Hinton

The California Tire Dealers Association said it will feature vendor table-top displays at its Jan. 18 CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon. Vendor tables and sponsors include Federated Insurance; 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels; Cell ITDG; TireBase; GMG EnviroSafe; TireTutor; Westpac Wealth Partners; Wholesale Tire Distributors; Yokohama; Mighty Auto Parts; Crystal Clean; Conceptual Minds; Myers Tire Supply; Turbo Wholesale Tire; AME International; GMG EnviroSafe; and Net Driven.

“With this being our 11th annual luncheon, we’ve now turned it into a small trade show,” CTDA President Chris Barry said.

CTDA says all industry members are welcome, and admission is complimentary to retail tire dealers, but registration is required.

