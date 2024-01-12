CTDA to include vendor tables at 11th annual luncheon

The California Tire Dealers Association said it will feature vendor table-top displays at its Jan. 18 CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon. Vendor tables and sponsors include Federated Insurance; 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels; Cell ITDG; TireBase; GMG EnviroSafe; TireTutor; Westpac Wealth Partners; Wholesale Tire Distributors; Yokohama; Mighty Auto Parts; Crystal Clean; Conceptual Minds; Myers Tire Supply; Turbo Wholesale Tire; AME International; GMG EnviroSafe; and Net Driven.

“With this being our 11th annual luncheon, we’ve now turned it into a small trade show,” CTDA President Chris Barry said.

CTDA says all industry members are welcome, and admission is complimentary to retail tire dealers, but registration is required.