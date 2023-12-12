CTDA to Host Area Meeting at Turbo Wholesale Tires

The California Tire Dealers Association will host an area meeting at Turbo Wholesale Tires in Irwindale, California on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 13. The event will have a holiday theme, and featured presentations will include a demonstration of the new CTDA online tire marketplace, created by TireTutor, as well as Tire Base, introducing the features and functionality of their software platform. There will also be a year-end recap of new laws passed in 2023, as well as an opportunity for dealers to ask questions and network with their peers.

The meeting is free to attend for retailers, and complimentary dinner is included, courtesy of 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels and Tire Base. A raffle, hosted by Federated Insurance, will also be part of the festivities.

“Our annual Area meeting at Turbo Wholesale Tires is always well-attended, and the networking and exchange of information is extremely helpful to those who attend,” CTDA President Chris Barry said.