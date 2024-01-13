CTDA hosts holiday gathering

The California Tire Dealers Association (CTDA) hosted a holiday get-together at Turbo Wholesale Tires in Irwindale, California, providing tire dealers and industry partners an opportunity to network and learn about new technologies in the industry. CTDA said attendees received a presentation from representatives of Tire Base featuring the point-of-sale software platform.

“Giving our members the opportunity to network with other dealers is an important part of our mission,” CTDA Executive Director Marc Connerly said.

Dinner was hosted by Turbo Wholesale Tires, with additional support from 1-800EveryRim OEM Wheels and Tire Base, and Federated Insurance sponsored a raffle for two high-end coolers filled with snacks.

The holiday meeting was the final CTDA event of 2023. The 2024 CTDA/1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon will celebrate the CTDA’s 11th year on Thursday, Jan. 18, at Stevens Steakhouse in Commerce, CA.