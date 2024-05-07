 How Cosmo Tires fuels growth through authentic connections

How Cosmo Tires fuels growth through authentic connections

Gain insights into how Cosmo Tires plans to expand its footprint and its engagement with consumers and partners.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

Ask anyone in business long enough to find success and they’ll likely tell you that relationships got them there. Cosmo Tires, operated by Tire Group International, is no different and is continuing to lean on its uncanny ability to cultivate strong, family-first partnerships as a cornerstone for growth.

“With everything that we do as a brand, if it’s not all authentic and we’re not able to reach the consumers where they interact with brands in the marketplace, then we lose some of that connectivity. It can get filtered, and we want to make sure that we capture everything from the street, take it all the way into the organization, and feed it directly into product development,” says Dominick Montouri, the chief strategy officer for Tire Group International. “We want to make sure we keep that chain very, very short, but also keep it authentic and you don’t lose any of those key attributes about what really matters to consumers in our space.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Montouri shares insights into how Cosmo Tires plans to expand its footprint and its engagement with consumers and partners, ensuring that the brand’s evolution is just as much about meaningful connections and solutions in the tire industry as it is growth.

Want more What’s Treading? Click here.

