 Cosmo Tires, TGI hold second annual Car & Truck Show

A variety of cars and trucks showed up for this event and over 25 trophies and awards were given out.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TGI-Front-Lot-car-show

Cosmo Tires, a private label brand exclusively distributed by Tire Group International, recently hosted its second annual Car & Truck Show – Kool Kat Ambush – at it’s 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Miami, FL. A variety of cars and trucks showed up for this event and over 25 trophies and awards were given out to participants for various accomplishments, such as best in show, best sound systems and best exhaust.

“As we continue to grow, we never want to lose sight of our family-owned culture, and our clients and distributors are a key part of that growing family which is why it’s important to set some time aside each year to get together like we do at our annual Kool Kat Ambush car and truck show,” Tony Gonzalez, CEO, said.

