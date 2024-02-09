 Cosmo Tires to open retail store in South America

Cosmo Tires to open retail store in South America

The company said its new facility's retail space is designed to showcase the complete range of Cosmo Tires products.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Cosmo-Tires-South-America

Cosmo Tires introduced a retail establishment based in South America. The new store, located in the city of Santa Elena del Uairen, Venezuela, is a collaborative venture with Cosmo Tire’s partner of over 15 years, BV Pneus. Spanning 21,000 sq. ft., the company said its new facility’s retail space is designed to showcase the complete range of Cosmo Tires products, including passenger car radials, light truck radials and truck and bus radials (TBR).

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with BV Pneus to introduce the first ever Cosmo Tires Retail store in Latin America, setting a new standard in the region,” Ernie Rodriguez, VP of LATAM sales for Cosmo Tires said. “Aligned in our commitment to exceptional customer service and providing quality products at an affordable price, this partnership with BV Pneus is a celebration of shared family values and a promising venture.”

Cosmo-Tires-South-America-BV-Pneus
The company said its new facility's retail space is designed to showcase the complete range of Cosmo Tires products.

