Cosmo Tires Names Exclusive Distributor in Puerto Rico

Cosmo Tires appointed Centeno’s Tire Distributor as the exclusive Cosmo Tires distributor for Puerto Rico. Centeno’s Tire hosted a National Tire Dealer Convention in November to commemorate this partnership. The event had over 1,000 participants attend, including the TGI President, Joaquin Gonzalez Jr.

Cosmo said the convention serves as a platform for industry leaders, dealers, and enthusiasts to come together, exchange insights and explore advancements in tire technology. Participants had the opportunity to engage directly with Cosmo Tires executives and gain insights into the brand’s vision for the Puerto Rican market.

“We are thrilled to designate Centeno’s Tire as our exclusive dealer in Puerto Rico,” Joaquin Gonzalez Jr, president of Tire Group International, said. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality tires and unparalleled service on the island. The National Dealer Convention signifies our dedication to fostering strong relationships with our partners and celebrating the growth of Cosmo Tires in this vibrant market.”