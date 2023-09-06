Continental Named as the Official Tire of USF Pro Championships

Continental Tire will become the presenting partner and official tire of USF Pro Championships and its three ladder series – USF Pro 2000, USF2000 and USF Juniors – with a five-year agreement beginning in 2024. The tires will be manufactured at Hoosier Racing Tire in Plymouth, IN, and supplied to competitors beginning in November for off-season testing.

As Continental begins mapping out its footprint in the new open-wheel arena of USF Pro Championships, the company said it will continue to support the annual champion’s scholarships as well as the pre-race Pole Awards.

“We are excited to partner with the USF Pro Championships,” Travis Roffler, director of marketing, Continental Tire, said. “We have a long and diverse history of competing in different avenues of motorsport – from sports cars to stadium super trucks – and now in the open wheel racing ranks. The Continental brand focuses on delivering products for premium performance and we’re thrilled to provide that to the USF Pro 2000, USF2000 and USF Juniors championships.”

USF Pro Championships will go through a rebranding process in the off-season and will enter 2024 as the USF Pro Championships Presented by Continental Tire.