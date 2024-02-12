Continental EcoContact 6 Q tires will come OE on new Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Continental revealed its EcoContact 6 Q tires will be OE on the Mercedes-Benz new E-Class. Mercedes-Benz also approved Continental WinterContact TS 860 S tires. Continental said it developed the EcoContact 6 Q for a diverse range of vehicle models, regardless of their drive type. The company said this is achieved with a special rubber compound that reduces energy absorption through the tire while the vehicle is in motion and, in turn, reduces friction and rolling resistance.

Continental said its developers also improved the tread of the EcoContact 6 Q to reduce rolling noise. In addition to short braking distances, the manufacturer said this tire offers grip on dry and wet roads, as well as cornering stability even at high speeds.

Continental recommends the WinterContact TS 860 S for maximum safety on mud and snow, which is now available from Mercedes-Benz dealerships and tire dealers. The manufacturer said the winter tire’s model ensures precise handling on dry and wet roads in cold temperatures and delivers grip on snowy ground. As a result, it provides reliable braking performance and thus a high level of safety on the road in winter.

The tire lines and sizes approved for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class in numerous countries include: EcoContact 6 Q MO, 225/55 R18 102Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 245/45 R19 102Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 275/40 R19 105Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 245/40 R20 99Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 275/35 R20 102Y XL; EcoContact 6 Q MO, 245/35 R21 96Y XL; ContiSilent EcoContact 6 Q MO, 275/30 R21 98Y XL; ContiSilent WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 225/55 R18 102H XL; WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 245/45 R19 102H XL; WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 275/40 R19 105H XL; WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 245/40 R20 99V XL; WinterContact TS 860 S MO, 275/35 R20 102V XL.