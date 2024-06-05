 Continental Tire to rebate customers up to $200 on qualifying tires

Continental Tire to rebate customers up to $200 on qualifying tires

Qualifying tires include the ExtremeContact Sport02, ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus and more all-season touring tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Through June 30, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $110 Visa prepaid card by mail. Additionally, consumers who purchase the four qualifying passenger Continental tires with their Continental Tire credit card will receive a $90 Visa prepaid card by mail for a total rebate of $200.

Qualifying tires for the month of June include the ExtremeContact Sport02 and the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus. Continental’s all-season touring tires, the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS are also eligible for the promotion as well as many other tire lines.

With Continental Tire’s Total Confidence Plan, the purchase of replacement Continental tires includes a limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage. Emergency trip interruption coverage was added as a new benefit of the Total Confidence Plan in 2022 – if you have a mechanical breakdown during a road trip, Continental will help cover eligible expenses. (Limit $200 per day maximum benefit, and a total annual maximum benefit of $500).

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction, Continental said. For a complete list of qualifying tires, click here.

News

RNR Tire Express gives away 2024 Buick Encore for Mother’s Day

Abby Fuller was nominated by her husband, who shared that his wife spends time volunteering with local charities in her community.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
RNR-Tire-Mothers-Day-giveaway-winner

On May 10, RNR Tire Express, ventured to Sarasota, FL to surprise Abby Fuller, a wife and mother of two, at its Sarasota location with a brand-new 2024 Buick Encore. Fuller was nominated by her husband, Isaac, who shared that his wife, who works full-time as a professor at Ave Maria University, spends what little free time she has volunteering with local charities in her community, including Better Together, an organization that helps fight homelessness, addiction and unemployment. Through her work with Better Together, Fuller has taken in children in need while their parents work to heal. She has taken in a set of 5-year-old twins, hosted a 4-year-old boy last fall, and served as a host mom this Mother’s Day by giving a roof to a struggling mother going through the program at Better Together.

Read Full Article

