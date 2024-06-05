Continental Tire to rebate customers up to $200 on qualifying tires

Through June 30, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $110 Visa prepaid card by mail. Additionally, consumers who purchase the four qualifying passenger Continental tires with their Continental Tire credit card will receive a $90 Visa prepaid card by mail for a total rebate of $200.

Qualifying tires for the month of June include the ExtremeContact Sport02 and the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus. Continental’s all-season touring tires, the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS are also eligible for the promotion as well as many other tire lines.

With Continental Tire’s Total Confidence Plan, the purchase of replacement Continental tires includes a limited warranty, flat tire roadside assistance, customer satisfaction trial, mileage warranty (if applicable), and road hazard coverage. Emergency trip interruption coverage was added as a new benefit of the Total Confidence Plan in 2022 – if you have a mechanical breakdown during a road trip, Continental will help cover eligible expenses. (Limit $200 per day maximum benefit, and a total annual maximum benefit of $500).

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction, Continental said. For a complete list of qualifying tires, click here.