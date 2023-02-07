 Continental Tire Announces February Promotion

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Continental Tire Announces February Promotion

Qualifying tires are the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS products.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

From Feb. 1-28, consumers who purchase four qualifying passenger Continental tires will receive a $70 Visa prepaid card. Qualifying tires for the month of February are the TrueContact Tour and PureContact LS products, Continental said.

Related Articles

The TrueContact Tour is an all-season touring tire for passenger cars and crossovers. This tire features EcoPlus Technology, which the company says provides fuel savings, shorter stopping distances on wet roads and extended tread life. The TrueContact Tour ranges in size from 15-19-in. rim diameter.

The PureContact LS is a luxury, all-season touring tire for passenger cars and crossovers. Ideal for dry, wet and light snow conditions, this tire also features EcoPlus Technology and ranges in size from 16-20-in. rim diameter.

To be eligible for the promotion, tires must be purchased in a single transaction, Continental said. The offer is only valid with a qualified purchase made in the 50 United States, Washington D.C., or Puerto Rico.

You May Also Like

Titan-Farm-Fit-training-ag-tires
Point-S-Lybeck-Cornelius-Young-1400
People

Bridgestone Creates New Philanthropic Position

Wade Munday has been hired to handle corporate philanthropy and social impact at Bridgestone.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Bridgestone named Wade Munday as its new director of corporate philanthropy and social impact. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for advancing and directing the strategy and execution of philanthropic and social programs at Bridgestone that align with the company’s mission and values, including sustainability, DE&I and stakeholder engagement. Munday will manage the operations of the Bridgestone Americas trust fund, corporate philanthropy, and workplace giving.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hunter Engineering, Dealerlogix Announce Integration

The partnership between companies was announced during NADA 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Americas Releases 2022 DE&I Annual Report

The 2022 DE&I Annual Report outlines improvements Bridgestone has made in its three DE&I focus areas.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT Receives Lighthouse Certification from World Economic Forum

The certification is given to manufacturers that use Industry 4.0 technologies.

By Madeleine Winer
CEAT-receives-Lighthouse-certification-
Nokian Tyres Holds Innovation Challenge Finals

Sustainability at the top of mind for Nokian Tyres during its innovation challenge.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Tyres-1400

Other Posts

Detecting Wheel Bearing Noise and Damage

Damaged bearings should be replaced with high-quality hub units and bearings for durability.

By Madeleine Winer
What Does it Mean to Have Sustainably Sourced Tires?

Sustainability starts at the source, and tire manufacturers are thinking about where rubber comes from more than ever.

By Madeleine Winer
TR-Continental-Featured-Image-Sustainable-Tires2
Apollo Tyres Receives ISO Certification for Sustainability

Apollo Tyres underwent a three-stage assessment for the certification.

By Madeleine Winer
apollo-chennai-india-plant-sustainability
Discount Tire Announces ‘Defending Daytona’

The series will highlight Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang, as he prepares to defend his title at the Daytona 500.

By Madeleine Winer
Discount Tire Defending Daytona