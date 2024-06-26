 Continental names head of automotive aftermarket & original equipment services

People

Stefan Feder's responsibilities will include the management of sales, marketing, operations, quality and product management.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Continental-Stefan-Feder-1400

Continental named Stefan Feder head of automotive aftermarket and OES for North America. Feder has been with the company since 2004, serving in a variety of roles with Continental, Continental Tire, and Continental ContiTech, the company said. He most recently served as the head of sales, WD Channel for Continental ContiTech in the United States and Canada.

“This is a time of very rapid change for both Continental and the automotive industry at large,” Feder said on his new role. “This brings new opportunities to expand our business and to bring cutting-edge technology to the aftermarket. Our goal at Continental is to help define and develop the future of mobility, and we look forward to meeting that challenge. Our team is passionate and experienced, and we will continue to put our customers at the core of our business.”

In his new role, Continental said Feder will have a range of responsibilities including the management of sales, marketing, operations, quality and product management. In addition to heading up the aftermarket business, Feder will oversee Continental’s Original Equipment Services (OES) business. Feder has spent the last six years of his Continental career working in the US market.

Feder joined Continental as part of a dual work and study program, from which he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 2017, he completed Continental’s International Management Program. Feder is the co-founder and current vice-chair of the sustainability committee of the Auto Care Association.

