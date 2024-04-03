 Continental Tire opens new Retread Solutions Center in South Carolina

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Retreading

Continental Tire opens new Retread Solutions Center in South Carolina

The company hopes to uncover new improvements and technologies to innovate the retread process.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

Continental Tire recently opened its Continental Retread Solutions Development Center in Rock Hill, S.C., with the focus on retread process improvements and technology development. The goal, Continental says, is to bring “innovation and up-to-date retread processes to Continental’s Retread Solutions Partners and the fleets they serve.”

Related Articles

The center boasts retread technologies aimed at improving the main challenges that retreading faces in the marketplace, such as consistent hands-on training from miles away, tracking and managing carcasses, the efficiency of retreading and supporting mega fleet businesses.

“This center gives us a unique opportunity to continue to make advancements in the retreading part of our business,” says Shaun Uys, vice president, truck tires U.S. “Not only will we be able to continue to improve our process, but we can also now provide our Continental Retread Solutions partners with hands-on training from miles away.”

Continental-Tread-Wall-1400
Continental displayed several of its retreadable commercial tread patterns at the retread solutions center.

According to John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, one of the major concerns fleets tend to have with retreading is that there is potential for the original tire carcass to get mixed in with other carcasses, and thus the customer’s retread will not be done on the original carcass. To prevent this, Continental’s new retread center is testing a machine that can track the carcass throughout the retread process by scanning the sidewall. Utilizing RFID technology, the machine will show the tire’s identification – essentially a tire’s birth certificate – and ensure the carcass is tracked automatically throughout the retread process.

After the shop scans the tire, the RFID technology will then communicate with every other retread machine to say the tire model, size and tread. From there, the machines are automated to those specifications and ensure the correct carcass gets the tread it needs. This can then help to track the life of the tire as well, Cox says. As the carcass goes through multiple lives, the retread owner can see how the tread and carcass are wearing over time.

To preserve the life of a carcass, the development center also features a shearography machine that examines the inside of the tire to find imperfections that are not visible to the human eye. Once the shearography machine identifies the imperfections, the retread operator marks the imperfection so it can be addressed further in the process.

Continental is also testing out virtual reality goggles to allow the Continental team to examine a tire, carcass and retread alongside their partners.

Designed as a retread shop, the Uys says the center allows Continental to test new processes in a similar environment as is used by the company’s Continental Retread Solutions partners. This center also provides Continental with the ability to train their Continental Retread Solutions partner from the center using the same equipment the partners use. Fleet owners will also be able to tour the center to see a firsthand account of the retread technology that is used on their tires when working with a Continental Retread Solutions partner.

Continental-Retread-Initial-inspection-1400
The initial inspection station is the first step in Continental’s retread process. This step is used to determine if a tire is suitable for retreading.
Continental-Retread-repair-station-1400
The repair station is used to fix tire injuries that meet specific repair specifications.
Continental-Retread-Curing-station-1400
The curing station is one of the final steps in Continental’s retread process. During this step, the tire undergoes a curing process to vulcanize the new tread to the casing.
Continental-Retread-Final-inspection-1400
Final inspection is the last step in Continental’s retread process. Once the curing process in complete, the retreaded tire undergoes a final inspection to ensure that the tread is securely bonded to the casing.

You May Also Like

Yokohama-GeoLandar-A-T-G94-1400
Pirelli-FSC-tires-1400
Toyo-Tires-M655-1400
SUV-TIres-CrossContactLX25_Lifestyle-1400
OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

GRI’s Green XLR Earth, Ultimate Green XT tires to include highly sustainable materials

The Green XLR Earth series is made with 87.3% sustainable material and the Ultimate Green XT tire is made with 93.5% sustainable material.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
GRI-Next-Generation

GRI unveiled its "Next Generation" of environmentally-friendly specialty tires with high sustainable material content. GRI’s agriculture tire range, the Green XLR Earth series, now comes with 87.3% sustainable material while the Ultimate Green XT material handling tire has 93.5% sustainable material.

This product launch took place at "The Green Impact 2024" in Sri Lanka, an event that brought together industry professionals and media personnel from across the globe.

Read Full Article

More Retreading Posts
Retread Tires: What Helps Business Helps People

Retreads lead to a triple bottom line of benefits, including economics, environment and safety.

By Jeff Wallick
continental-retreadded-tire-1400
Bridgestone Launches New Bandag B123 FuelTech Retread

Through its rib design, Bridgestone says the Bandag B123 retread is engineered to fight irregular wear and enable longer tread life for fleets.

By Tire Review Staff
B123_Bridgestone-Bandag
Bridgestone Celebrates 50 Years of Retread Manufacturing at Bandag Plant in Oxford, North Carolina

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) has announced its Bandag retread manufacturing plant in Oxford, North Carolina celebrated 50 years of production on Sept. 26.

By Tire Review Staff
Oxford-50th-Bandag-Bridgestone
Getting to the Bottom of the Case: Assessing Casing Quality for More Retreads, More Profit

To get better returns, you have to get more retreads from the casing. In order to that, put your detective hat on and take a closer look at the causes of casing failure.

By Michael Ingram
TravelCenters of America Bowling Green Retread Plant

Other Posts

Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400
Continental Tire’s lessons learned from over 120 years of retreading

John Cox, head of retread truck tires Americas, discusses retread market trends in 2024 and the importance of tire dealers advising their fleet customers on the benefits of retreading.

By David Sickels
WT-YT-Continental-Retread-1400
How to avoid TPMS sensor signal transmission limitations

Focus on tool positioning, try not to block the signal, avoid RF clashing and double-check the make, model, year and frequency.

By Christian Hinton
How AI is being used in your shop

AI has been around in the aftermarket for over 20 years, making life easier for techs and shop owners without ever threatening their jobs.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-AI