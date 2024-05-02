Continental acquires mold specialist EMT for commercial and specialty tires

Continental has acquired the mold manufacturing specialist EMT s.r.o. based in Púchov, Slovakia. All shares of Continental’s long-standing supplier were transferred to Continental effective April 2. The tire manufacturer had entered into a respective agreement with EMT’s shareholders, Dynamic Design (Romania) being the majority shareholder. All 107 employees, who have specialist knowledge in mold manufacturing, have been taken on by Continental, the company said. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

EMT is a manufacturer of special tire molds, especially for commercial vehicle and specialty tires. According to Continental, the company specializes in the milling of molds made of steel. With the acquisition of EMT, Continental said it completes its internal portfolio for mold making technologies. From now on, the tire manufacturer can independently produce tire molds for all applications if required. A first major step in this direction was the takeover of German mold manufacturer A-Z Formen in 2015 and Czech mold specialist VFC in 1993. Both companies specialize in producing molds for passenger car tires.

“With the acquisition of EMT, we can act completely independently in mold making if required. Having expertise for all mold applications in house is a strategic advantage, given the economic uncertainties worldwide,” Dr. Bernhard Trilken, head of production and logistics at Continental’s Tires group sector, said.

Continental said molds are used in tire construction as part of the vulcanization of tires. In this production step, raw rubber is converted into a flexible and elastic rubber. With the help of molds, a tire gets its desired stability and shape.

“We are excited about the technological reinforcement that the EMT team brings to the table. As a long-standing partner, the relationship with Continental is already close,” said Julia Sadrina, who is responsible for production of tire molds and machinery worldwide for Continental’s tire business.

Continental said it consistently invests in the digitalization and automation of its global manufacturing operations at its 20 tire plants in 16 countries worldwide. The company said the focus lies on research and development of technologies, alternative materials, environmentally friendly production as well continuous improvements of the overall efficiency of logistics processes. By 2050 at the latest, the tire manufacturer said it aims to achieve 100% climate neutrality along its entire value chain.