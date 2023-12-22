Continental Celebrates Corporate HQ Opening

Continental opened its new corporate headquarters on Dec. 13 at a ceremony held in Hanover, Germany. Among the more than 150 guests were prominent representatives from business, politics and culture, including Lower Saxony’s minister President Stephan Weil and Hanover’s Mayor Belit Onay. The new Continental campus comprises six buildings. A prominent feature of the complex is a suspended bridge spanning 75 meters, which crosses Hans-Böckler-Allee to link the northern and southern parts of the campus.

Since Dec. 1, 2023, around 2,400 employees from the group functions as well as the Tires and ContiTech group sectors have been working at the campus, an integrated open-space concept with areas for interaction and collaboration as well as quiet zones for focused work, Continental said. Instead of assigned workstations, employees can choose where they want to work using a desk booking system.

Additional equipment and operating features make the new headquarters one of the most sustainable office buildings in Europe, Continental said. The roofs of the parking garages, for example, are fitted with solar panels. Rainwater is collected, and a geothermal system harnesses the Earth’s energy to heat and cool the building, largely covering its requirements. The green roof areas are also equipped with photovoltaic systems that generate up to 300,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a year, which is used, for example, to charge electric cars and bicycles at 100 charging points in the two parking garages. When the open-plan office areas were designed, particular attention was paid to the use of natural materials such as wood, stone and natural fibers. Slatted ceilings and mobile partitions dampen acoustics to achieve a working environment that is both pleasant and sustainable.