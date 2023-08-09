 Continental, Bill Morgan Tire Announce Retread Partnership

With this new facility and partnership, Bill Morgan Tire said it expects to do more than 15,000 retreads in the first year of offering the service.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bill Morgan Tire, in partnership with Continental Tire, announced the opening of the first retread facility in Lexington, Kentucky in 40 years this past June.

The facility has more than 25,000 square feet and is one of the largest commercial truck tire facilities in Kentucky, the company says. With this new facility and partnership, Bill Morgan Tire said it expects to do more than 15,000 retreads in the first year of offering the service.

Continental said its ContiLifeCycle for retreading offers a cradle-to-grave approach to tire management that prolongs the life of commercial tires. The process begins with a new tire and continues with Continental’s retreading process, which the company said prolongs the tire life and significantly lowers the total cost to the fleet owner.

