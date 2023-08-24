 Coats Expands Maxx Tire Changer Line

Coats added to its Maxx line of tire changers, which now comes in four models: the Maxx 90, 80, 70 and now 50.

By Christian Hinton
Coats is expanding its Maxx tire changer line with the Maxx 50 tire changer.

The base Maxx tire changer platform now comes in four models: Maxx 90, 80, 70 and now 50. According to Coats, each model builds on the next with tools and features to make changing tires faster, easier and safer for technicians. Additionally, each model is available with either an electric or air-powered motor at various voltages and speeds.

Coats said that, though the Maxx 50 tire changer comes ready with only essential tools compared to other Maxx changers, it still comes with “all the features that make Maxx a sought-out option for technicians and more.” The Maxx 50 has the ability to handle wheels ranging from 6-24 in. in diameter and up to 16 in. wide straight out of the box. It also features a dual nozzle bead sealing system, which Coats said provides more air and faster operation.

Shops also have the option to customize their changer with tools that aren’t standard on the machine at the time of purchase or when they decide they’re ready to upgrade in the future. In both cases, a Direct Tech from The Coats Service Network will come out to install the upgrade and train users on the operation, the company says.

