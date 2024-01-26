 CMA, Double Coin to highlight products at the World Ag Expo

Double Coin will showcase the REM group of radial OTR and Industrial tires while Özka Tires displayed will include Agro and KNK models.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Double-Coin-OZKA_World-Ag

CMA/Double Coin Tires is participating at this year’s World Ag Expo, held in Tulare, Calif., from Feb. 13-15. Özka Tires, CMA’s distributed agriculture tire brand, will join Double Coin at Booth H52. Double Coin will showcase the REM group of radial OTR and industrial tires while Özka Tires displayed will include the Agro and KNK models.

“The partnership between CMA/Double Coin and ÖZKA has been expanding every year and we’re excited to share new products and programs with the industry at this very important Expo,” Tony Cresta, product manager for OTR at CMA, said. “The World Ag Expo is one of the largest farm shows where we see the new and innovative specialty equipment that is used in the Western US.”

CMA said it will be offering show specials on products for those who stop by Booth H52.

Hankook sets sights on becoming a top-five global tire manufacturer by 2030

The company details growth aspirations, $1.6B Tennessee factory expansion and new products for 2024 during Partner’s Day meeting.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Hankook-Dealer-Meeting-Group-Photo-1400

Hankook Tire executives announced a strategy to bring the company within the top five tire manufacturers in the world during its Partner’s Day meeting held this week in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

According to Hankook Tire North America President Rob Williams, Hankook ranks seventh in global tire sales and sells tires in about 160 countries. Global sales revenue as of 2022 was $6.2 billion, and the company has a production capacity of 102 million units. Today the company employs approximately 22,000 people and has seven regional headquarters, five R&D centers, eight manufacturing plants and 36 local subsidiaries.

